Global Education Thought Leader and Game Expert Predicts Greater Opportunities for Games and Virtual Reality in Immersive Learning Environments

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, teachers have been forced to adjust lesson plans and find more creative ways to enhance learning. In a new interview with C.M. Rubin, Founder of CMRubinWorld, Educator and Game Designer Paul Darvasi says that the research on game-based learning has exploded over the last fifteen years. "Countless studies provide support for the effective use of digital games and simulations in diverse contexts," says Darvasi. Educators have been sharing lessons and experiences online that model how to leverage commercial games for instruction. Darvasi believes that in the future, "virtual reality will accelerate in use to create greater opportunities to undertake learning in immersive environments."

Games were used to enhance and support online teaching and learning during the pandemic. "Digital games demand interaction and participation, two qualities that now characterize much of the lives of the school-aged generation," says Darvasi.

Paul Darvasi is an educator, game designer, speaker, and writer whose work looks at the intersection of games, culture and learning. His research explores how commercial video games can be used as texts for critical analysis by adolescents.

