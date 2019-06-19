|
19.06.2019 11:30:00
Global Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market to 2024 - Recent Industry Activity / Focus on Key Players / Product Innovations
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Gel Electrophoresis Systems
- Capillary Electrophoresis Systems
- Electrophoresis Gels/Reagents
The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agilent Technologies (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Helena Laboratories Corporation (USA)
- Hoefer, Inc. (USA)
- Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- PerkinElmer Inc. (USA)
- SCIEX (USA)
- Sebia (France)
- SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Electrophoresis Market
A Review
Strong Demand for Personalized Medicine to Steer Growth of Gel Electrophoresis Market
Growth in Biotechnological Industry to Boost Capillary Electrophoresis Market
Capillary Electrophoresis Gains Prominence
United States Dominates the CE Market
Electrophoresis Reagents Market
Electrophoresis Devices
A Highly Fragmented Market
Forensic Applications Fuel Growth
2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
2D Gel Electrophoresis Market Gains Grounds
An Overview of 2D Gel Electrophoresis Market
Advent of 2D-DIGE
Low Replacement Sales Impact Profit Margins
Advantages of 2D Gel Electrophoresis
Limitations
Factors Driving Growth of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Market
Technological Advancements Foster Market Growth
Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth
Growing Proclivity towards Multiple Gels
New Gel Formulations Replaces Traditional Gel Products
Aging Population Drives Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market
Global Aging Population Statistics
Opportunity Indicators
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Electrophoresis Equipment Market
Growing Demand for Genetic Testing Propels Electrophoresis Equipment Sales
Top Ten Genetic Disorders Worldwide
Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance
New Developments in Proteomics Technologies
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum
Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
Product Innovations Sustain Sales
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Electrophoresis
Electrophoresis Process
Electrophoresis Chamber
Support Media
Reagents
Electrophoresis Densitometers
DC Power Supply
Types of Electrophoresis
Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis
Slab Gel Electrophoresis
Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE)
Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
Capillary Electrophoresis
Advantages of Capillary Electrophoresis Instruments
Enables Sizing of a Piece of DNA Down to a Single Base
Exhibits High Resolution and Fluorescently Labels Multiplexed PCR Products
Allow Rapid Separations Due to Generation of High Voltages
Produces Reliable Analysis Results
Allows Residual Disease Testing of Engraftment Studies of Bone Marrow Transplant
Allows Testing for FLT3 Mutation
Major Application Markets
Separation Techniques Employed in CE
EOF- A Critical Concept in Capillary Electrophoresis
Applications of Electrophoresis
Diagnostic Applications
Screening of Protein Abnormalities
Immunoelectrophoresis
Hemoglobin Electrophoresis
Determination of Nucleotides in a DNA Fragment
Nanogram-On-Column Detection
Detection of Vitamin Deficiency
DNA Sequencing
Bacteriophage Mutation
Microbe Detection
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX
Agilent Technologies to Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) System
CVC Capital Partners and Tthys Invest to Acquire Majority Stake in Sebia
SYGNIS Completes Integration of C.B.S. Scientific Company
Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
5. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 60)
- The United States (35)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (18)
- France (1)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjqtuq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electrophoresis-equipment-and-supplies-market-to-2024---recent-industry-activity--focus-on-key-players--product-innovations-300870585.html
SOURCE Research and Markets