08.06.2020 12:30:00
Global Emulsifiers Market Analysis 2020-2027 - A US$1.7 Billion Opportunity
DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emulsifiers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Emulsifiers market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Natural, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.4% and reach a market size of US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Natural market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$63.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$56.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Natural segment will reach a market size of US$166.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Emulsifiers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$429.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Emulsifiers market landscape.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Emulsifier: Crucial for Improving Stability, Texture & Consistency of Food & Non-Food Products
- Market Outlook
- Developing Economies Drive Momentum in the Global Emulsifiers Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Lecithin: The Widely Used Emulsifier
- Changing Supply Scenario in Lecithin Market
- Soy Lecithin - Expanding Applications Present Favorable Prospects
- Monoglycerides Market - Vital Role in Processed Foods Industry
- Mono and Diglyceride Emulsifiers Replacing PHOs in Bakery Products
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Emulsifiers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AAK Bakery Services Ltd
- Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF SE
- Beldem SA
- Cargill, Inc.
- Croda International Plc
- Dow Corning Corporation
- DuPont
- Ivanhoe Industries, Inc.
- Kerry Group
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd
- Palsgaard A/S
- Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Stepan Company
- Soliance SA
- Tate & Lyle Plc
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Food Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for Emulsifiers
- Lecithin & Mono & Di-Glyceride Derivatives Lead Food Emulsifiers Market
- Rapid Growth of Packaged Foods Industry Bodes Well for Food Emulsifiers Market
- Rising Disposable Incomes: Opportunity in Emerging Markets
- Market Buoyed by Fat Replacement Trend
- Increasing Demand for Natural Emulsifiers in Beverages
- Emulsifiers Face Threat of Substitution from Enzymes in Dairy and Bakery Sectors
- Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Prospects in the Food Emulsifiers Market
- Emulsifiers in Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry
- Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products
- Personal Care Industry Chooses Multifunctional Ingredients
- Careful Consideration of Emulsifier - An Essential Prerequisite for Cosmetic Industry
- Emulsifiers in Paints: Attributes Stimulate Market Growth
- Natural Emulsifiers Witness Increased Growth
- Shift from Traditional Emulsifiers to Emulsifiers with Multiple Benefits
- Di-glycerides & Derivatives to Fuel Market Growth
- Rising Significance of Emulsifiers in Animal Feed
- Feed Additives Market - An Insight
- Nutritional Supplements Market: Opportunities for Emulsifiers
- Positive Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Polysorbate Market - Demand Rising from Food & Personal Care Sectors
- Polysorbate-80 Market
- Cationic Emulsifiers Gain Prominence in Personal Care Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jebvq8
