Global Energy Harvesting System Industry

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 Energy Harvesting System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$311.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 9.7%. Transducers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$306.5 Million by the year 2025, Transducers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over Â US$25.6 Million to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Â Over US$28.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Transducers will reach a market size of US$28.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Bionic Power Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

EnOcean GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Mide Technology Corporation

Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc.

Powercast Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Voltree Power, Inc.

Wireless Sensor Solutions LLC.









ENERGY HARVESTING SYSTEM MCP11

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Energy Harvesting to Reap â€˜Wasteâ€™ Energy for Energy Security

Materials Used for Energy Harvesting

Advantages and Applications of Energy Harvesting Technology

Key Components

Energy Harvesting Power Management ICs for Energy Harvesting Systems

Rechargeable Batteries for Storage of Harvested Energy

Use of Dielectric and Conductive Droplets to Enable Energy Harvesting

Biopolymer Nanocomposites for Thermoelectric and Piezoelectric Devices

Researchers Explore CMOS Solution for RF Energy Harvesting

Potential to Change Realm of Energy Generation to Boost Energy Harvesting System Market

Recent Market Activity

Notable Market Trends

Transducers Hold Major Revenue Share

Vibration Energy Harvesting System Market Driven by Robust Demand for Energy-Efficient and Portable Systems

Building & Home Automation Remains Primary Application

The US and China to Witness Phenomenal Growth

Demand for Energy-Efficient and Durable Systems to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Durable, Efficient Systems Impels Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting System Market

Competitive Landscape





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Power Efficient, Durable and Safe Systems Drive the Energy Harvesting System Market

Intensified Adoption of IoT and Big Data Augurs Well for the Market

Use of Sensors and Motion Energy Harvesters Complements Battery Power in Wearable Electronics

Exhibit 1: Wearable Electronics Market in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 & 2025

Energy Harvesting and Wireless Charging Techniques

A Peek into IoT Applications/Devices Suitable for Use Energy Harvesting Sources

Rising Need for Dependence on Fossil Fuels Drives Growth in Energy Harvesting System Market

Exhibit 2: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Exhibit 3: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Exhibit 4: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/ Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Exhibit 5: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Reduction in Carbon Footprints Leads to Growth in Energy Harvesting Market from Renewable Sources

Growing Number of Smart Homes and Smart Cities Necessitate Energy Harvesting Capabilities

Exhibit 6: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019

Exhibit 7: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Exhibit 8: Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of Energy Harvesting System: Percentage Breakdown of Global Smart Home Market by Technology for the 2018 and 2022

Exhibit 9: Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024

Widespread Implementation of IoT Devices in Energy Harvesting Technology for Building and Home Automation

Exhibit 10: Home Automation Global Market in US$ Million by Geographic Region: 2020 & 2024

Exhibit 11: Global IoT Connected Devices Installed Base (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need for Energy Harvesting System

Exhibit 12: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Exhibit 13: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Rapid Increase in Urban Dwellers

Exhibit 14: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Exhibit 15: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Exhibit 16: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments

Exhibit 17: Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022

Exhibit 18: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Energy Harvesting System Market

Exhibit 19: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 39)

