Global Epigenetics Market 2019 - 2024: North America Dominates the Market

Cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases, by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report. It also provides clear evidence that healthy lifestyles and public health action by governments and health practitioners can prevent as many as one-third of cancers, worldwide. The American Cancer Society, estimated in 2016, that there were 1,685,210 new cancer cases and about 595,690 deaths due to cancer, in the United States. The National Cancer Institute reported that more than 60% of the world's new cancer cases occur in Africa, Asia, and Central and South America. About 70% of the worldwide deaths due to cancer occur in these regions.



According to the WHO, almost 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries, and only one in five low- and middle-income countries has the necessary data to drive cancer-related policies. This worldwide and extensive threat of cancer remains a major driver for the development of new cancer therapies that help in risk assessment, early diagnosis, and effective monitoring of the treatment.



Cancer resistance to treatment is a major obstacle. However, epigenetic drugs, on their own or in combination with other drugs, can be a viable alternative. The epigenetic drug used in the laboratory study stops the ability of cancer cells to hide from the immune system and makes the tumor vulnerable. So, increasing prevalence of cancer will augment the growth of the epigenetics market.



As per the scope of this report, epigenetics, in simple terms, refers to the study of genetic effects that are not entirely encoded by the DNA sequence of an organism. Epigenetics mainly deals with gene expression. Epigenetics also refers to changes in the genome in terms of functionality, which do not involve a change in the nucleotide sequence. The DNA methylation or histone modification is a type of mechanism that causes epigenetic changes.



North America dominates the epigenetics market, owing to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major players in the region, huge investments made in the research and development. With increasing investments being made in the R&D of products by industries, an increase in the demand for protein expression systems is expected, as many mammalian proteins, such as growth hormone, insulin, antibodies, and vaccines are produced industrially. In recent years, biopharmaceutical sales have reached 30% of all new pharmaceutical sales in the country. The United States accounts for the world's largest expenditure on healthcare research. All these factors will augment the growth of the studied market.



The market competition is set to intensify as several key players are focusing on the expansion of their epigenetics portfolio through acquisition and collaboration with companies. The epigenetics market is expected to open up several opportunities for new players as well as currently established market leaders.



