International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
03.03.2026 21:49:17
Global ESG or International: Which ETF is the Better Buy?
The State Street SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) differ most in market coverage, sector tilt, and ESG focus, with IXUS offering a higher yield and much greater scale.Both NZAC and IXUS track broad global equities, but their approaches diverge: NZAC aims for a climate-friendly, all-country portfolio with an ESG overlay, while IXUS delivers expansive international exposure excluding U.S. stocks. This comparison looks at cost, performance, risk, holdings, and structural features to help clarify which may appeal depending on your portfolio needs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!