Global Essential Oil Market | $ 5.04 billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The essential oil market is poised to grow by USD 5.04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the essential oil market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the health benefits of essential oils, the expanding applications across various industries, and the expanding retail space.

The essential oil market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the expanding retail space as one of the prime reasons driving the essential oil market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The essential oil market covers the following areas:

Essential Oil Market Sizing

Essential Oil Market Forecast

Essential Oil Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aromaaz International

Biolandes Aromes SAS

doTERRA International LLC

Frontier Co-op

H. Reynaud and Fils

NOW Health Group Inc.

Bath and Body Works Direct Inc.

Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd.

The Lebermuth Co. Inc.

Young Living Essential Oils

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Instant Soup Market- The instant soup market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Camelina Oil Market- The camelina oil market is segmented by application (biofuels, cosmetics, and food), distribution channel (nutrition centers/independent pharmacies and drugstores and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Recreation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aromaaz International

Bath and Body Works Direct Inc.

Biolandes Aromes SAS

doTERRA International LLC

Frontier Co-op

H. Reynaud and Fils

NOW Health Group Inc.

Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd.

The Lebermuth Co. Inc.

Young Living Essential Oils

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/essential-oilmarket

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/essential-oil-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-essential-oil-market---5-04-billion-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--17000-technavio-research-reports-301310796.html

SOURCE Technavio