Global EV Charging Cables Market Insights and Outlook 2015-2028

The Global EV Charging Cables Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in demand for zero emission electric mobility as an essential part of the cleaner future, increase in demand for grid operators to enable higher levels of renewable electricity penetration and support by the government for the development of charging stations.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in Demand for Zero Emission Electric Mobility as an Essential Part of the Cleaner Future

3.1.2 Increase in Demand for Grid Operators to Enable Higher Levels of Renewable Electricity Penetration

3.1.3 Support by the Government for the Development of Charging Stations

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 EV Charging Cables Market, By Power Supply Type

4.1 Alternate Charging (4.2 Direct Charging (>=22kW)



5 EV Charging Cables Market, By Shape

5.1 Straight Cable

5.2 Coiled Cables



6 EV Charging Cables Market, By Jacket Material

6.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Jacket

6.2 Rubber Jacket

6.3 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Jacket



7 EV Charging Cables Market, By Cable Length

7.1 Upto to 5 Meters

7.2 Above 10 Meters

7.3 6 Meters to 10 Meters



8 EV Charging Cables Market, By Charging Level

8.1 Level 2 (240 V)

8.2 Level 1 (120 V)

8.3 Level 3 (300-600v)



9 EV Charging Cables Market, By Application

9.1 Private Charging

9.2 Public Charging



10 EV Charging Cables Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 UK

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Aptiv PLC

12.2 BESEN International Group

12.3 Brugg Group

12.4 Coroplast

12.5 Dyden Corporation

12.6 EV Teison

12.7 General Cable Technologies Corporation

12.8 Leoni AG

12.9 Phoenix Contact

12.10 Sinbon Electronics

12.11 Systems Wire & Cable

12.12 TE Connectivity



