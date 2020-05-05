|
05.05.2020 17:45:00
Global EV Charging Cables Market Insights and Outlook 2015-2028
DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EV Charging Cables Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global EV Charging Cables Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in demand for zero emission electric mobility as an essential part of the cleaner future, increase in demand for grid operators to enable higher levels of renewable electricity penetration and support by the government for the development of charging stations.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rise in Demand for Zero Emission Electric Mobility as an Essential Part of the Cleaner Future
3.1.2 Increase in Demand for Grid Operators to Enable Higher Levels of Renewable Electricity Penetration
3.1.3 Support by the Government for the Development of Charging Stations
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 EV Charging Cables Market, By Power Supply Type
4.1 Alternate Charging (4.2 Direct Charging (>=22kW)
5 EV Charging Cables Market, By Shape
5.1 Straight Cable
5.2 Coiled Cables
6 EV Charging Cables Market, By Jacket Material
6.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Jacket
6.2 Rubber Jacket
6.3 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Jacket
7 EV Charging Cables Market, By Cable Length
7.1 Upto to 5 Meters
7.2 Above 10 Meters
7.3 6 Meters to 10 Meters
8 EV Charging Cables Market, By Charging Level
8.1 Level 2 (240 V)
8.2 Level 1 (120 V)
8.3 Level 3 (300-600v)
9 EV Charging Cables Market, By Application
9.1 Private Charging
9.2 Public Charging
10 EV Charging Cables Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 UK
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 France
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Aptiv PLC
12.2 BESEN International Group
12.3 Brugg Group
12.4 Coroplast
12.5 Dyden Corporation
12.6 EV Teison
12.7 General Cable Technologies Corporation
12.8 Leoni AG
12.9 Phoenix Contact
12.10 Sinbon Electronics
12.11 Systems Wire & Cable
12.12 TE Connectivity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5o4x5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ev-charging-cables-market-insights-and-outlook-2015-2028-301052974.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Kursrutsch: ATX beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schließt freundlich
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland bessert sich die Lage am Dienstag nach dem gestrigen Kursrutsch wieder etwas. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Dienstag in Grün. In Asien blieben auch am Dienstag zahlreiche Börsen geschlossen. Eine Ausnahme war die Börse in Hongkong, an der Gewinne verbucht wurden.