Global Excellent Entrepreneurship Programs Gathered in Chengdu High-tech Zone

CHENGDU, China, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 June, Golden Panda Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Competition was held in Chengdu High-tech Zone, China. Focusing on artificial intelligence and pan-entertainment industries, the competition has attracted over one hundred famous venture capitalists from home and abroad, representatives of world famous incubators and industry insiders.

The competition was hosted by Chengdu Municipal People's Government and organized by Chengdu High-tech Zone. The competition sponsors indicated that the purpose of holding it is to attract more talents and programs to settle in Chengdu and accelerate the transformation of science and technological achievements.

By extensive recruitment to the world, the competition has collected the entries of 356 artificial intelligence and pan-entertainment industry programs. Having experienced online and offline evaluations in the North American competition area, European competition area and China (Beijing and Suzhou competition areas) within one month, 30 excellent programs coming from China, US, UK, Germany, Finland, Singapore and other countries entered the finals.

The relevant person in charge of Chengdu High-tech Zone expressed that Chengdu High-tech Zone will continuously guide the programs and provide supportive policy and services for programs.

Golden Panda Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Competition is one of the main activities of Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair (GIEF) held in Chengdu this year. Having included a series of interactions such as characteristic exhibitions, high-end forums, exchange of factors and makers competitions, this GIEF has attracted 576 enterprises from the globe to attend the Fair and around 60,000 attendees visited the exhibitions, and the total transaction value of capital and technology factors reached RMB 33.3 billion. In addition, the Fair also released a list of Cities of Opportunity to promote the docking of supply and demand of urban public resources, policy services and innovation needs.

"The Belt and Road" Initiative has reshaped the opening up scenario of China, and Chengdu has also transformed from an "inland hinterland" into "opening-up frontier" in this era. Today, Chengdu is dedicated to building international business environment. The relevant person in charge of Chengdu High-tech Zone expressed that an international platform for the docking and cooperation of talents, technology and capital market will be constructed, an innovation and entrepreneurship cultivating system of "accelerator + industrial park" will be perfected, making Chengdu High-tech Zone a dream fulfilling stage for innovators and entrepreneurs from home and abroad.