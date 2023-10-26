GLOBAL FAN FAVORITE KINDER® CHOCOLATE MAKES OFFICIAL U.S. DEBUT FOLLOWING SUCCESS OF KINDER JOY AND KINDER BUENO

To celebrate the launch, Kinder Chocolate conducted a groundbreaking parenting study that uncovered six modern parenting styles; Kinder Chocolate will host Kinderland, an immersive, two-day experience in New York City this November to remind families the importance of letting kids be kids.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinder® Chocolate, a top selling KINDER™ branded product, is the latest chocolate bar to arrive in the U.S., joining the brand's current portfolio of Kinder Joy, Kinder Bueno, and Kinder Seasonal. Kinder Chocolate is a delicious sharable treat that is crafted for kids, loved by all. It features an outer layer of smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky filling that comes in small, individually wrapped bars, making it great for kids and perfect for families to enjoy together anytime.

Kinder Chocolate is meant to be shared by everyone, anytime, anywhere. The brand aims to bring families together to Let That Kid Flag Fly – and is creating the Kinder Kid Flag, a creative symbol of these quality moments of togetherness between parents and kids.

New Kinder Chocolate Parenting Study

Kinder Chocolate believes in supporting parents today by helping them to create simple moments of connection with their kids. The brand recently conducted a groundbreaking parenting study, which identified six distinct modern parenting styles: Playful Parents, Gentle Parents, Success Coaches, Firm But Fair, Explorers, and Traditional Authoritarians. Playful Parents emerged as the most common style of parenting today, a segment of parents who prioritize connecting with their kids on their same level to focus on building happy childhood memories. Regardless of individual parenting styles, 93% of parents today agree it's important that kids get a chance to be kids, and 86% of parents say they always or often encourage their children to talk about their feelings and problems.* This new study was the impetus behind the Kinder Chocolate Let That Kid Flag Fly campaign and corresponding U.S. launch activities.

Let That Kid Flag Fly at Kinderland and By Creating a Kinder Kid Flag

To help celebrate the launch, the brand is inviting families in New York City and surrounding areas to experience Kinderland, a fully immersive event designed for kids and parents alike to join in on the fun! Attendees will surround themselves within the wonderous world of Kinder Chocolate, as they discover, explore and create memories through each room of Kinderland. Kinderland will feature an array of activities designed for parents and kids to enjoy together. Kinderland is open to the public in New York City on Friday, November 10 from 2 PM - 6 PM EST and Saturday, November 11 from 9 AM - 6 PM EST at Soho Lofts, 477 Broadway, free of charge!

Kinder Chocolate has also partnered with Broadway legend and fellow dad, Leslie Odom Jr. to bring this campaign to life. "I couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Kinder Chocolate to encourage more families to embrace the sweet, often fleeting moments of childhood. We all know kids today grow up so fast and often take on so much from an early age. As a dad, it's important for me to have fun with my kids every day and encourage them to enjoy being a kid while they can."

For those who can't make it to Kinderland in person, Kinder Chocolate is bringing the opportunity to design your own Kinder Kid Flag to families nationwide at KinderKidFlag.com. Starting today, parents and kids everywhere are invited to put their family creativity on full display. A Kinder Kid Flag can be anything: a new family crest, a favorite hobby, or just a silly drawing that displays your personality. Once a Kinder Kid Flag is complete, simply snap a photo and submit it to the online gallery. Not only will this creation fly alongside others, but flag submissions will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes** to win a $10 thousand grand prize to help create more sweet family experiences!

"We are thrilled to launch Kinder Chocolate in the U.S. and encourage families everywhere to prioritize more fun-filled experiences together," said Shalini Stansberry, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Snacking. "With kids' schedules packed to the brim these days – between school, extracurriculars, events and other activities – we are proud to be the brand to support parents in their quest of encouraging their kids to be kids and to let their kid flags fly."

To learn more about Kinder Chocolate, Kinderland and the Kinder Kid Flag promotion visit KinderKidFlag.com or follow @kinderus on Instagram.

*Kinder Chocolate Parenting Study, IPSOS Research July 2023. Representative sample of 1500 parents of children aged 3-12.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Kinder Kid Flag creations will not be judged. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older with a valid email account as of the date of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 10/26/23 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 11/30/23. Winner selected via random drawing. Void in PR and where prohibited by law. For complete details, including entry and prizing details, see Official Rules available at kinderkidflag.com Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054

About Kinder® Chocolate

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 38,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com .

