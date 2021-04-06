Global Fats and Oils Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $307 Billion by 2027 - Liquid Segment is Projected to Account for $206.3 Billion

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fats and Oils - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fats and Oils Market to Reach $307 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fats and Oils estimated at US$ 228.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 307 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$ 206.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Fats and Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 61.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 63.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fats and Oils Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured):

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Conagra Foods, Inc.

Fuji Oil Holding Inc.

International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO)

Olam International

Unilever PLC

United Plantations Berhad

Wilmar International Limited

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52l403

