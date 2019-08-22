|
22.08.2019 16:15:00
Global Fertilizers Market Study 2019 Featuring Belaruskali, CF Industries, EuroChem, Israel Chemical, Mosaic, Nutrien, OCP, PhosAgro, Uralkali, and Yara International
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fertilizers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This industry study analyzes the $130.8 billion global fertilizer industry by nutrient (nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium), market (agriculture, commercial, and consumer), crop, and geographic region.
Global demand for fertilizers is projected to rise 1.4% per year to 212.1 million metric tons (nutrient basis) in 2022. Industrialization in agricultural practices and efforts to increase crop yields will promote demand growth. Increased availability of specialty fertilizer blends containing multiple nutrients and special additives will also support demand.
This report covers fertilizer demand by Nutrient, Market, Crop, and Region, along with a discussion of fertilizer trade and production. Data are given in volume terms (metric tons).
Historical data for 2007, 2012, and 2017 and forecasts for 2022 are provided for fertilizer demand by market and product for six regions and 27 individual countries.
The study also evaluates company market share and competitive analysis on industry competitors including Belaruskali, CF Industries, EuroChem, Israel Chemical, Mosaic, Nutrien, OCP, PhosAgro, Uralkali, and Yara International.
Key Topics Covered:
- 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. FERTILIZER OVERVIEW
- Key Findings
- Supply & Demand
- Demand by Region
- Production by Region
- International Trade
- Environmental Considerations
- Regulatory Factors
- Labeling & Use Regulations
- Subsidy & Tax Rebate Programs
- 3. FERTILIZER NUTRIENTS & MARKETS
- Key Findings
- Demand by Nutrient
- Scope
- Demand Forecast
- Nitrogen
- Phosphate
- Potassium
- Other Nutrients
- Demand by Market
- Demand Forecast
- Agriculture Market
- Demand by Region
- Maize
- Wheat
- Rice
- Other Crops
- Commercial & Consumer Market
- 4. NORTH AMERICA
- Key Findings
- Fertilizer Market Position
- Fertilizer Supply & Demand
- Fertilizer Demand by Nutrient & Market
- Fertilizer Market Share
- 5. CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
6. WESTERN EUROPE
7. EASTERN EUROPE
8. ASIA/PACIFIC
9. AFRICA/MIDDLE EAST
10. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Competitive Strategies
- Acquisitions & Divestitures
- Cooperative Agreements
- Manufacturing
- Marketing
- Industry Participants by Geographic Region
- List of Industry Participants
- 11. APPENDIX
