Global Field Force Automation Market to 2024: Focus on IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, and Transportation and Logistics

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Field Force Automation Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry (IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, and Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total field force automation market size is expected to grow from USD 1,222 million in 2019 to USD 2,823 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period.

The increasing availability of technologies such as mobile, AI, cloud, IoT, and digital platforms are transforming the way companies operate. Today, digital transformation is emerging as a key driver to the growth of any organization. Owing to this, various field service organizations and companies possessing field workforce or field teams are embracing field force automation solution.



Field force automation solutions are software platforms that enable automated capacity planning, job scheduling, attendance management, real-time communication and collaboration, daily reporting, and real-time routing.



For streamlining the dispatch and execution of field operations, field employees carry devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, and Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) enabled with Global Positioning System (GPS) and integrated with field force automation solutions. The installed applications enable field crews to input their attendance, enter customer data, and communicate and collaborate with their field managers.



The collected data acts as a feed to the analytics modules to automate scheduling and worker dispatching based on worker's location, productivity, and availability. This further helps field managers to monitor their field workers and assess their performance to correctly deploy them at the right place. Furthermore, the GPS feature enables real-time routing for faster service delivery.



Some of the major vendors offering field force automation solution and services across the globe include

Accruent

Acumatica

Appobile Labs

Astea

BT

Channelplay

ClickSoftware

FieldEZ

Folio3

IFS

Kloudq Technologies

Leadsquared

Microsoft

Mize

Nimap Infotech

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

ServiceMax

Trimble

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 North America Field Force Automation Market, By Industry Vertical and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Robust Solutions to Maximize the Efficiency of Field Forces in Real-Time

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobility Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Resistance From Field Forces to Adopt Automated Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Infusing AI and ML Capabilities for Streamlining Field Operations

5.2.3.2 Integration of IoT for Improved Automation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Upfront Investments for Ensuring the Security of Mobile Devices

5.2.4.2 Selecting a Robust Mobile Workforce Solution That Perfectly Aligns With the Business Objectives

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Improved Productivity and Cycle Time Through Automated Scheduling, Field Force Mobilization, and Real-Time Field Force Tracking

5.3.2 Workforce Optimization Through Consistent Planning, Real-Time Activity Reporting, and Automated Expense Management

5.3.3 Improving Collaboration Among Field Forces to Increase Service Revenues and Efficiency Gains



6 Field Force Automation Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Demand for Real-Time Enterprise Mobility Solutions to Connect Mobile Workforce and Enhance Agent Productivity Driving the Adoption of Field Force Automation Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1 Need of Organizations to Identify Best Practices and Choose the Right Set of Solution to Automate Field Workforce Driving the Demand for Consulting Services

6.3.2 Integration and Implementation

6.3.2.1 Hassle-Free Deployment With Existing It Infrastructure to Drive the Demand for Integration and Implementation Services

6.3.3 Training and Support

6.3.3.1 Need for Resolving Critical Business Issues and Reducing Resource Wastage to Create the Demand for Training and Support Services



7 Field Force Automation Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Growing Assimilation of Newer Technologies to Boost the Adoption of Field Force Automation Solution Among Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Demand for Cloud-Based Automation Solutions to Fuel the Adoption of Field Force Automation Solution in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Data Privacy and Data Security Benefits to Fuel the Demand for On-Premises Field Force Automation Solution

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Benefits of Quick Deployment and Low Energy Costs to Propel the Adoption of Cloud-Based Field Force Automation Solution



9 Field Force Automation Market By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IT and Telecom

9.2.1 Optimizing Field Worker Dispatch for Managing Dispersed Assets to Boost the Demand for Field Force Automation Solutions in IT and Telecom

9.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.3.1 Improving Medical Services and Clinical Trials Through Proper Worker Scheduling and Dispatch to Fuel the Adoption of Field Force Automation Solution in Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.4 Manufacturing

9.4.1 Preventing Future Downtimes and Gaining Real-Time Visibility Into Manufacturing Floors to Propel the Adoption of Field Force Automation Solution in Manufacturing

9.5 Transportation and Logistics

9.5.1 Planning Routes and Capacity for Ensuring On-Time Service Delivery to Boost the Adoption of Field Force Automation in Transportation and Logistics

9.6 Construction and Real Estate

9.6.1 Delivering Fast On-Site Repair and Maintenance to Ensure the Safety of On-Site Workers to Boost the Adoption of Field Force Automation Solution in Construction and Real Estate

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.7.1 Eliminating Crew Dependency on Centralized Dispatchers to Ensure On-Time Arrivals Driving Adoption of Field Force Automation Solution in Energy and Utilities

9.8 Others



10 Field Force Automation Market By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles



