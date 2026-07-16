BBVA Aktie
WKN: 875773 / ISIN: ES0113211835
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16.07.2026 17:48:36
Global Finance recognizes BBVA as the World’s Best Bank in Emerging Markets in 2026
The international magazine Global Finance has recognized BBVA as World’s Best Bank in Emerging Markets in the 2026 edition of its World’s Best Bank awards, which honor banks based on criteria such as performance, reputation and management excellence. This recognition joins the other awards the BBVA Group recently received from the same publication, including the World’s Most Innovative Bank, recognition of Garanti BBVA as the Best Bank in Türkiye and the Best Investment Bank awards in Spain, Mexico, Peru and Türkiye.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
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