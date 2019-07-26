Global Flexible Hybrid Electronics Markets 2019: Flexible Hybrid Electronics to Create Opportunities in Automotive, Aerospace, and Healthcare Industries in the Near Term

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Unlike conventional electronics that comprise rigid components, flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) is a new category of electronics enabling compact and flexible electronics. Enabling high-density integration of components with advanced manufacturing techniques, FHE has the potential to be cheaper than conventional electronics with advancing research in material science and manufacturing technologies.



Early developers of FHE-relevant technologies are poised to achieve competitive advantages over their peers and have more potential for added revenue streams by licensing proprietary technologies.



This technology and innovation research service discusses R&D portfolio areas and the various challenges for manufacturing and commercialization of FHE and R&D strategies. The research service also discusses various R&D initiatives of stakeholders and growth opportunities.



Key questions addressed in the research service include:

What is the significance of FHE technology?

What are key R&D portfolio areas?

Which are the industries poised to be impacted by FHE in the near term?

What are the key innovation areas of FHE?

What is the patent and funding scenario in the FHE space?

What types of strategies do stakeholders need to undertake to strengthen technologies?

What are the key takeaways from the emerging categories of the electronics industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings



2.0 FHE - Technology Overview

2.1 FHE Opens Doors for Conformal and Low-cost Electronic Solutions

2.2 FHE Manufacturing Process Enables Novel Form Factors and High Density Electronics

2.3 Business Ecosystem of Flexible Hybrid Electronics

2.4 Flexible Hybrid Electronics - The First Wave!



3.0 Strategic R&D Pipeline - High Impact Applications and Prospective Opportunities

3.1 Application Diversity of Flexible Hybrid Electronics

3.2 FHE to Impact the Automotive, Aerospace, and Medical Industries in the Near Term

3.3 Printed Electronics Enabled Smart Packaging Poised to Transform the Retail Industry in the Long Term

3.4 Key Opportunity Areas for Stakeholders: Focus on Developing Novel Design and Process Elements Enabling FHE Solutions



4.0 Environment Analysis: Assessment of R&D Portfolio Areas and Themes - Innovation Drivers, Challenges, and Research Orientation

4.1 Driving Forces for R&D Advancements in FHE - 1

4.2 Driving Forces for R&D Advancements in FHE - 2

4.3 Manufacturing Challenges of FHE

4.4 Profile of Key R&D Portfolio Areas and Technology Innovation Themes

4.5 Research Orientation of Flexible Hybrid Electronics - Smart Dressing, Flexible Antennas, and Smart Labels



5.0 Patent Portfolio, Funding Analysis, and Key R&D Themes

5.1 Patent Trend Analysis and R&D Portfolio Areas

5.2 OEMs Investing Aggressively to Establish New Production Lines in Order to Meet the Growing Market Demand

5.3 National Bodies Supporting Innovation Engines to Develop Breakthrough Flexible Electronic Solutions

5.4 R&D Budgetary Assessment of Flexible Hybrid Electronic Industry

5.5 Academia Focused on Developing Nanotechnology and Material Science, Bolstering Advancements in FHE



6.0 Growth Strategy and the Way Ahead for FHE

6.1 Partnering to Develop Innovative Solutions a Key Strategy for Stakeholders

6.2 Open Innovation Centers and Government Support - The Way Ahead for Flexible Electronics Solutions

6.3 Key Takeaways



7.0 Industry Contacts

