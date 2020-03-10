|
10.03.2020
Global Forklift Market Growth Opportunities, 2019-2025 - Growing Online Shopping Trend, Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies, Drives Investments
DUBLIN, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklift - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Forklift market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%.
Diesel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Diesel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$167.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Diesel will reach a market size of US$839.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$933.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction
- Forklift: Integral Part of MHE
- Types of Forklifts
- Counterbalanced Forklift
- Warehousing Forklifts
- Forklift by Fuel Types
- Diesel
- Electric
- Gasoline & LPG/CNG
- Forklift by Tonnage Capacity
- Less than 5 Ton
- 5 Ton to 10 Ton
- 1. Ton to 36 Ton
- Classification by Forklift Classes
- Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce Boom
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- Diesel Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts
- Manufacturing Application Segment to Maintain its Dominance
- Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Forklifts Market
- Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- Competitive Scenario
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Forklift Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 and 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Anhui Heli Co. Ltd. (China)
- CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC) (USA)
- Combilift Material Handling Solutions (Ireland)
- Crown Equipment Corporation (USA)
- Godrej Material Handling (India)
- Hangcha Group Co. Ltd (China)
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (USA)
- Jungheinrich AG (Germany)
- KION Group AG (Germany)
- Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)
- Lonking Holdings Limited (China)
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Popularity of Fuel cell-powered Forklifts Drives the Global Forklift Market
- Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application
- Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence
- Electric Forklifts Gain Traction
- Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts
- Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for Solid and Non-Marking Tires
- Lift Truck Made a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem
- World Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Market Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for the Logistics and Shipping Industry
- Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
- Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2019)
- Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
- Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2019)
- Transition of Material handling Operations in Automobile Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market
- Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
- With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
- Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E
- Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts
- Healthy Growth of Construction Sector Presents Favorable Outlook for Forklifts Market
- Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion
- Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity
- Key Challenges
- Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts
- Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to the Market
- Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain Market Growth
- Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector
- Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV COMPETITION
- Aisle-Master
- Anhui Heli Co. Ltd.
- Anhui Teu Forklift Truck Co. Ltd.
- Anhui Yufeng Warehousing Equipment Co. Ltd.
- BHS Intralogistics GmbH
- Big Lift, LLC
- Carer Forklifts
- Cargotec Finland Oy - Kalmar
- Cat Lift Trucks
- Clark Material Handling Company
- Combilift Material Handling Solutions
- Corecon Inc.
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- CVS Ferrari S.r.l.
- Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle
- Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corporation
- EP Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Global Power Co. Ltd.
- Godrej Material Handling
- Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.
- Hoist Material Handling, Inc.
- Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG
- Hyster Company
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
- Hytsu Group
- Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc.
- Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe - Hyundai Material Handling
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)
- JBT Corporation
- Jost's Engineering Company Limited
- Jungheinrich AG
- Kion Baoli (Jiangsu) Forklift Co. Ltd.
- Kion Group Ag
- Komatsu America Corp.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Konecranes PLC
- Linde Material Handling GmbH
- Liuzhou Liugong Forklift Co. Ltd.
- Lonking Holdings Limited
- Macneill Engineering Ltd.
- Manitou Group
- Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.
- Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift Europe B.V. (MCFE)
- Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd.
- Net Mak Metal Makine San ve Tic Ltd. Sti.
- Ningbo Ruyi Joint Stock Co. Ltd.
- Northland Industrial Truck Company, Inc. (Nitco)
- Octane Forklifts
- Paletrans Empilhadeiras
- Palfinger AG
- Promag S.A.
- Sinkobe Co. Ltd.
- Sroka Inc.
- Still GmbH
- Sumitomo Nacco Forklift Co. Ltd.
- Tailift Material Handling Taiwan Co. Ltd.
- Tailift Material Handling USA Inc.
- Taipiin Industry Co. Ltd.
- The Raymond Corporation
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- Toyota Material Handling USA Inc.
- Unicarriers Americas Corporation
- Zhejiang Goodsense Forklift Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i15pqf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
