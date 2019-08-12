|
12.08.2019 17:45:00
Global Geospatial Solutions Market Forecast to 2024: AI, Automation, Cloud, IoT, and Miniaturization of Sensors are Adding to the Momentum of the Geospatial Industry
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geospatial Solutions Market by Technology (Earth Observation, Scanning), Solution, End-User (Utility, Business, Transportation, Defense & Intelligence, Infrastructural Development), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geospatial solutions market is projected to reach USD 502.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 270.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2024.
Geospatial solutions are modern solutions contributing to the geographic mapping and analysis of the Earth. These solutions comprise technologies such as earth observation, GNSS & positioning, scanning, and geospatial analytics used for surveying, mapping, geovisualization, telematics & navigation, LBS, assets management, surface analysis, 3D scanning, planning & analysis, risk management, AR, and VR.
The key factors driving the geospatial solutions market is the development of 4D GIS software and GIS industry using new and upcoming technologies such as 3D, AR, and VR, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies, advancements in geospatial solutions with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data analytics, increasing use of LBS, and adoption of automation, cloud, and IoT technologies.
The market is segmented, by region, into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America was the largest geospatial solutions market in 2018 because of the increased usage of geospatial technologies in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing geospatial solutions market, followed by North America. The geospatial solutions market in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and China is expected to grow at the fastest rate, globally, during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1. Attractive Opportunities in The Geospatial Market
4.2. Geospatial Solutions Market, By Region
4.3. Geospatial Solutions Market, By Technology
4.4. Geospatial Solutions Market, By Solution Type
4.5. Geospatial Solutions Market, By End-User
4.6. Geospatial Solutions Market, By Application
5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
6 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Geospatial Analytics
6.3. Gnss & Positioning
6.4. Scanning
6.5. Earth Observation
7 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Solution Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hardware (Gnss Systems, Total Stations, Antenna Systems, Receivers, Controllers, Seismic Systems, Sensors, Handheld Equipment's, and Others)
7.3. Software (Applications, Software's, Platforms, Graphic User Interfaces, Project Suites, and Others)
7.4. Services (Analytical Services, Consulting, Training & Development, Maintenance & Repair, and Others)
8 Geospatial Solutions Market, By End-User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Utility (Water, Electricity, Gas)
8.3. Business (Sales & Marketing, Bfsi, Retail, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Telecom, Healthcare, O&G, E-Commerce)
8.4. Transportation (Road, Rail, Airways, Marine)
8.5. Defence & Intelligence
8.6. Infrastructural Development (Government, Urban Development, Infrastructure)
8.7. Natural Resource (Forest, Mines, Oceans, Rivers, Landcover, Geology, Soil)
8.8. Others (Agriculture, Environment & Climate Change, Education, Public Safety [Disaster Management, Fire, Rescue, & Emergency, Record Management])
9 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Surveying & Mapping
9.3. Geovisualation
9.4. Asset Management (Monitoring, Resource Management, Network Management, Logistics, Asset Life Cycle Management)
9.5. Planning & Analysis
9.6. Others (Risk Management, Public Safety, Surface Analysis, 3d Scanning, Ar, Vr Others)
10 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1. Overview
11.2. Industry Ranking & Market Concentration, 2018
11.3. Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. New Product Developments
11.4.2. Investments & Expansions
11.4.3. Contracts & Agreements
11.4.4. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4.5. Joint Venture/Partnerships/Collobarations/Strategic Alliance
11.4.6. Others
12 Company Profiles
12.1. Trimble
12.1.1. Business Overview
12.1.2. Products Offered
12.1.3. Market Development
12.1.4. Publisher View
12.2. Here
12.3. Esri
12.4. Hexagon
12.5. Atkins Plc
12.6. Pitney Bowes
12.7. Topcon
12.8. Digital Globe Inc (Maxar Group)
12.9. General Electric
12.10. Harris Corporation
12.11. Google
12.12. Bentley
12.13. Geospatial Corporation
12.14. Baidu
12.15. Telenav
12.16. Tomtom International B.V.
12.17. Apple
12.18. Oracle
12.19. Microsoft
12.20. Amazon
12.21. IBM
12.22. SAP
12.23. China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC)
12.24. RMSI
12.25. Orbital Insights
