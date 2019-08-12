Global Geospatial Solutions Market Forecast to 2024: AI, Automation, Cloud, IoT, and Miniaturization of Sensors are Adding to the Momentum of the Geospatial Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geospatial Solutions Market by Technology (Earth Observation, Scanning), Solution, End-User (Utility, Business, Transportation, Defense & Intelligence, Infrastructural Development), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geospatial solutions market is projected to reach USD 502.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 270.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2024.



Geospatial solutions are modern solutions contributing to the geographic mapping and analysis of the Earth. These solutions comprise technologies such as earth observation, GNSS & positioning, scanning, and geospatial analytics used for surveying, mapping, geovisualization, telematics & navigation, LBS, assets management, surface analysis, 3D scanning, planning & analysis, risk management, AR, and VR.

The key factors driving the geospatial solutions market is the development of 4D GIS software and GIS industry using new and upcoming technologies such as 3D, AR, and VR, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies, advancements in geospatial solutions with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data analytics, increasing use of LBS, and adoption of automation, cloud, and IoT technologies.

The market is segmented, by region, into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America was the largest geospatial solutions market in 2018 because of the increased usage of geospatial technologies in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing geospatial solutions market, followed by North America. The geospatial solutions market in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and China is expected to grow at the fastest rate, globally, during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1. Attractive Opportunities in The Geospatial Market

4.2. Geospatial Solutions Market, By Region

4.3. Geospatial Solutions Market, By Technology

4.4. Geospatial Solutions Market, By Solution Type

4.5. Geospatial Solutions Market, By End-User

4.6. Geospatial Solutions Market, By Application

5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

6 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Geospatial Analytics

6.3. Gnss & Positioning

6.4. Scanning

6.5. Earth Observation

7 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Solution Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hardware (Gnss Systems, Total Stations, Antenna Systems, Receivers, Controllers, Seismic Systems, Sensors, Handheld Equipment's, and Others)

7.3. Software (Applications, Software's, Platforms, Graphic User Interfaces, Project Suites, and Others)

7.4. Services (Analytical Services, Consulting, Training & Development, Maintenance & Repair, and Others)

8 Geospatial Solutions Market, By End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Utility (Water, Electricity, Gas)

8.3. Business (Sales & Marketing, Bfsi, Retail, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Telecom, Healthcare, O&G, E-Commerce)

8.4. Transportation (Road, Rail, Airways, Marine)

8.5. Defence & Intelligence

8.6. Infrastructural Development (Government, Urban Development, Infrastructure)

8.7. Natural Resource (Forest, Mines, Oceans, Rivers, Landcover, Geology, Soil)

8.8. Others (Agriculture, Environment & Climate Change, Education, Public Safety [Disaster Management, Fire, Rescue, & Emergency, Record Management])

9 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Surveying & Mapping

9.3. Geovisualation

9.4. Asset Management (Monitoring, Resource Management, Network Management, Logistics, Asset Life Cycle Management)

9.5. Planning & Analysis

9.6. Others (Risk Management, Public Safety, Surface Analysis, 3d Scanning, Ar, Vr Others)

10 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Industry Ranking & Market Concentration, 2018

11.3. Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. New Product Developments

11.4.2. Investments & Expansions

11.4.3. Contracts & Agreements

11.4.4. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.5. Joint Venture/Partnerships/Collobarations/Strategic Alliance

11.4.6. Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1. Trimble

12.1.1. Business Overview

12.1.2. Products Offered

12.1.3. Market Development

12.1.4. Publisher View

12.2. Here

12.3. Esri

12.4. Hexagon

12.5. Atkins Plc

12.6. Pitney Bowes

12.7. Topcon

12.8. Digital Globe Inc (Maxar Group)

12.9. General Electric

12.10. Harris Corporation

12.11. Google

12.12. Bentley

12.13. Geospatial Corporation

12.14. Baidu

12.15. Telenav

12.16. Tomtom International B.V.

12.17. Apple

12.18. Oracle

12.19. Microsoft

12.20. Amazon

12.21. IBM

12.22. SAP

12.23. China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC)

12.24. RMSI

12.25. Orbital Insights



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2fvdfz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-geospatial-solutions-market-forecast-to-2024-ai-automation-cloud-iot-and-miniaturization-of-sensors-are-adding-to-the-momentum-of-the-geospatial-industry-300899940.html

SOURCE Research and Markets