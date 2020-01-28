|
28.01.2020 15:15:00
Global Graphic Film Industry
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Film market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. PVC, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.8 Billion by the year 2025, PVC will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798691/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$347.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$281.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PVC will reach a market size of US$643.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ACC Silicones Ltd.; Dow Corning Corporation; Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.; Evonik Industries AG; JNC Corporation; McCoy Performance Silicones Pvt. Ltd.; Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Silicone Engineering Ltd.; Wacker Chemie AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798691/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Key Growth Factors for the Graphic Films Market
PVC: Largest Segment of Global Graphic Film Market
Automotive and Advertising Industry Drive Growth in the Graphic
Films Market
Growing Economy in Asia Pacific Peps up the Region?s Growth
Technology Advances with Innovative Features in Graphic Films
Specialty Films
Color Changing Films
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Graphics Defined
Graphic Film
Polypropylene (PP) Graphic Films
Global Competitor Market Shares
Graphic Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Graphic Film Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Graphic Film Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Graphic Film Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: PVC (Polymer) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: PVC (Polymer) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: PVC (Polymer) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: PP (Polymer) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: PP (Polymer) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: PP (Polymer) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: PE (Polymer) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: PE (Polymer) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: PE (Polymer) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Polymers (Polymer) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Polymers (Polymer) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Polymers (Polymer) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Promotional & Advertisement (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Promotional & Advertisement (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Promotional & Advertisement (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Graphic Film Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Graphic Film Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Graphic Film Market in the United States by Polymer:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Graphic Film Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Graphic Film Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Graphic Film Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Graphic Film Historic Market Review by
Polymer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Graphic Film Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Graphic Film Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Graphic Film Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Graphic Film: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Graphic Film Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Graphic
Film in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Graphic Film Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Graphic Film Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Graphic Film Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Polymer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Graphic Film Market by Polymer: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Graphic Film in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Graphic Film Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Graphic Film Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Graphic Film Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Graphic Film Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Graphic Film Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Graphic Film Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018-2025
Table 56: Graphic Film Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Graphic Film Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Graphic Film Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Graphic Film Market in France by Polymer: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Graphic Film Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by Polymer:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Graphic Film Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Graphic Film Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Graphic Film Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Graphic Film Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Graphic Film Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Graphic Film Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Graphic Film Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Polymer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Graphic Film Market by Polymer: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Graphic Film in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Graphic Film Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Graphic Film: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Graphic Film Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Graphic Film in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Graphic Film Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Graphic Film Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Graphic Film Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Graphic Film Historic Market Review by
Polymer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Graphic Film Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Graphic Film Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Graphic Film Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Graphic Film Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Graphic Film Market in Russia by Polymer: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Graphic Film Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Graphic Film Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Graphic Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018-2025
Table 98: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Graphic Film Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Graphic Film Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Graphic Film Market in Asia-Pacific by Polymer:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Graphic Film Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Graphic Film Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Graphic Film Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Graphic Film Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Graphic Film Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Graphic Film Historic Market Review by
Polymer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Graphic Film Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Graphic Film Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Graphic Film Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Graphic Film Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 126: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Graphic Film Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Graphic Film: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market Share
Analysis by Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Graphic Film in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Graphic Film Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Graphic Film Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Graphic Film Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Graphic Film Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Graphic Film Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Graphic Film Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Graphic Film Market by Polymer:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Graphic Film in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Graphic Film Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Graphic Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018-2025
Table 146: Graphic Film Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Graphic Film Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Graphic Film Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Graphic Film Market in Brazil by Polymer: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Graphic Film Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Graphic Film Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Graphic Film Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Graphic Film Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Graphic Film Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Graphic Film Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Graphic Film Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Graphic Film Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Latin America by
Polymer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Graphic Film Market Share
Breakdown by Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Graphic Film Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Graphic Film Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Graphic Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Graphic Film Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Graphic Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Graphic Film Historic Market by
Polymer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Graphic Film Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Polymer for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Graphic Film Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Graphic Film Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Graphic Film Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Graphic Film: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Polymer for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Graphic Film Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Graphic
Film in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Graphic Film Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Graphic Film Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Graphic Film Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018-2025
Table 185: Graphic Film Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Polymer: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Graphic Film Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Graphic Film Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Graphic Film Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Graphic Film Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Polymer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Graphic Film Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Graphic Film Market by Polymer:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Graphic Film in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Graphic Film Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Graphic Film Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Polymer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Graphic Film Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 198: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Graphic Film Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Graphic Film Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Graphic Film Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Polymer: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Graphic Film Market Share
Breakdown by Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Graphic Film Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Graphic Film Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Graphic Film Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Graphic Film Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Polymer: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Graphic Film Market in Africa by Polymer: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown by
Polymer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Graphic Film Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Graphic Film Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Graphic Film Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACC SILICONES
DOW CORNING CORPORATION
ELKAY CHEMICALS PVT.
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
JNC CORPORATION
MCCOY PERFORMANCE SILICONES PVT.
MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL
SILICONE ENGINEERING
WACKER CHEMIE AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798691/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-graphic-film-industry-300994230.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow mit moderatem Gewinn erwartet -- ATX im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Coronavirus hat Asiens Börsen weiter im Griff -- Nikkei unter Druck
Die Wall Street dürfte sich am Dienstag etwas von dem Vortagesverlusten erholen. ATX-Handel trotz Sorgen um Ausbreitung des Coronavirus fester. Technische Gegenbewegung beim DAX. Kein Handel an vielen asiatischen Börsenplätzen.