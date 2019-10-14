|
14.10.2019 21:05:00
Global Green Tea Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Tea market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Green Tea Bags, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.2 Billion by the year 2025, Green Tea Bags will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817915/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$286.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$246.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Green Tea Bags will reach a market size of US$479.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AriZona Beverage Company; Associated British Foods PLC; Cape Natural Tea Products Pty. Ltd.; Finlays Beverages Ltd.; Frontier Co-Op; Hambleden Herbs; Hankook Tea; Honest Tea, Inc.; Ito En, Ltd.; Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd.; Northern Tea Merchants Ltd.; Numi Organic Tea; Tata Global Beverages Ltd.; The Coca-Cola Company; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. - Celestial Seasonings, Inc.; The Metropolitan Tea Company Ltd.; Unilever PLC; Yogi Tea GmbH
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
