Global Hand Dryer Market Report 2021: Environmental Benefits, Growing Utilization of Hand Dryers from the Food Processing and Service Industry are Propelling Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hand Dryer Market By Type (Jet Air Hand Dryers Vs Hot Air Hand Dryers), By End Users (Hotels, Food Processing & Food Services, Office Building, Health Care & Others), Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hand Dryer Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in value terms, during the forecast period.



Awareness about environmental benefits, growing utilization of hand dryers from the food processing and service industry and technological advancement are some major factors propelling the market growth. Increase in installation at commercial complexes, airports, hotels, and restaurants is further expected to push the demand for hand dryer over the next five years.



Hand dryers are automatically or manually operated electrical appliances which are usually found in public bathrooms. The growing concern towards washroom hygiene has led to increased installation of hand dryers in public places, which is driving the hand dryer market, globally.



The Global Hand Dryer Market is segmented based on type, end-users and region. Based on type, the Global Hand Dryer Market is segmented into jet air hand dryers and hot air hand dryers. Among them, the jet air segment holds the largest market share in the Global Hand Dryer Market as these hand dryers are increasingly being installed at airports, hotels, restaurants and office buildings as they are more efficient than hot air hand dryers.



Based on the end-user, the Global Hand Dryer Market is segmented into hotels, food processing & food services, office building, health care and others. The hotel segment accounted for higher revenue in 2020 and is expected to undergo high growth in the coming years owing to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry and increasing number of hotels and restaurants around the world.



The major players operating in the Global Hand Dryer Market are American Dryer, LLC, Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd, Electrostar, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd, Excel Dryer, Palmer Fixture, Bio Jetdrier, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SPL NZ, JVD SAS, Hokwang Industries, Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc, Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation, Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd and World Dryer Corporation.



Leading market players are increasingly focusing on technology solutions to introduce more innovative products that take less energy consumption and are more efficient.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

