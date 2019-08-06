Global Health Beverage Market - Analysis By Type of Beverage (Bottled Water, Juices, Probiotics, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee, Others), By Sub-Types, By Sales Channel, By Region, B...

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Health Beverage Market - By Type of Beverage (Bottled Water, Juices, Probiotics, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee, Others), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Region and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China.







Also, the report assesses the sub-segments of the health beverage market. The bottled water segment has been further categorized into Still, Spring, Sprinkle, Others. Similarly, Juices segment has been categorized into Fruits, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetable Blend and Probiotic Drinks into Dairy Based and Juice Based categories.



According to Azoth Analytics research report "Global Health Beverage Market - Analysis By Type of Beverage (Bottled Water, Juices, Probiotics, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee, Others), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022" the global health beverage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.80% during 2017-2022.



Bottled Water segment contributed maximum revenue in the market and is expected to continue the leadership in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding the rising prevalence of water borne diseases, lack of availability of clean tap water across various developing nations coupled with increasing number of tourists. Among the Sales Channel, online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on the heels of rising internet penetration and number of smartphone users across the globe. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global health beverage market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market include large population base, increasing disposable income coupled with rising health consciousness across the region.



The report titled "Global Health Beverage Market - Analysis By Type of Beverage (Bottled Water, Juices, Probiotics, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee, Others), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Health Beverages Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global health beverages. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Health Beverages Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022

• Global Health Beverages Market – Size and Growth

• By Type of Beverage- Bottled Water, Juices, Probiotic Drinks, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink Coffee and Tea, others

• By Sub Type

o Bottled Water: Still, Spring, Sprinkle, Others

o Juices: Fruits, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetable Blend

o Probiotic Drinks: Dairy Based and Juice Based

o Energy Drinks

o Ready to Drink Coffee and Tea: Coffee, Tea

• By Sales Channel – Online, Offline



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Health Beverages Market – Size and Growth

• By Type of Beverage- Bottled Water, Juices, Probiotic Drinks, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink Coffee and Tea, others

• By Sub Type

o Bottled Water: Still, Spring, Sprinkle, Others

o Juices: Fruits, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetable Blend

o Probiotic Drinks: Dairy Based and Juice Based

o Energy Drinks

o Ready to Drink Coffee and Tea: Coffee, Tea

• By Sales Channel – Online, Offline



Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China

Health Beverages Market – Size and Growth

• By Type of Beverage- Bottled Water, Juices, Probiotic Drinks, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink Coffee and Tea, others

• By Sales Channel – Online, Offline



Other Report Highlights

• Segment Wise Market Share-By Company

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Analysis – Coca Cola company, Pepsi Corporation, Nestle, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Britvic, Organic Valley, The Hain Celestial Group



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



