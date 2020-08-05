Global Heavy Metal Testing Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heavy Metal Testing estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Arsenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cadmium segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899617/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $768.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Heavy Metal Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$768.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$951.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Lead Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR



In the global Lead segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$361.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$521.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$594.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALS Ltd.

AsureQuality

Emsl Analytical, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

ifp Institut fur Produktqualitat GmbH

Intertek Group PLC

LGC Ltd.

Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Omic USA Inc.

Inc. SGS SA

Tuv Sud AG



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899617/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Heavy Metal Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Heavy Metal Testing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Heavy Metal Testing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Arsenic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Arsenic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Arsenic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cadmium (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cadmium (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cadmium (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Lead (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Lead (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Lead (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Mercury (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Mercury (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Mercury (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: ICP-MS & -OES (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: ICP-MS & -OES (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: ICP-MS & -OES (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) (Technology)

Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) (Technology)

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012

to 2019



Table 24: Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) (Technology)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Heavy Metal Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Heavy Metal Testing Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: United States Heavy Metal Testing Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Heavy Metal Testing Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Heavy Metal Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Heavy Metal

Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Heavy Metal Testing Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Heavy Metal Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Heavy Metal Testing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Chinese Heavy Metal Testing Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: Heavy Metal Testing Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Heavy Metal Testing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Heavy Metal Testing Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Heavy Metal Testing Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: European Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Heavy Metal Testing Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: French Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: German Heavy Metal Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: German Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Heavy Metal Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Heavy Metal Testing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Italian Heavy Metal Testing Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Heavy Metal Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Heavy

Metal Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Heavy Metal Testing Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Heavy Metal Testing Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Heavy Metal Testing Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Russian Heavy Metal Testing Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Heavy Metal Testing Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 102: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Australian Heavy Metal Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Heavy Metal Testing Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Heavy Metal Testing Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Heavy Metal Testing Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Heavy Metal Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Heavy Metal Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 129: Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Heavy Metal Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Heavy Metal Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 134: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heavy Metal Testing Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Heavy Metal Testing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Heavy Metal Testing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Heavy Metal Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Heavy Metal Testing Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Latin American Heavy Metal Testing Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Heavy Metal Testing Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 149: Argentinean Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 150: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Brazilian Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Mexican Heavy Metal Testing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Heavy Metal Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Heavy Metal Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Heavy Metal Testing Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Rest of Latin America Heavy Metal Testing Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Heavy Metal Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Historic

Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 175: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 176: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Heavy Metal Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Heavy Metal

Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Heavy Metal Testing Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Heavy Metal Testing Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 188: Israeli Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 189: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Heavy Metal Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Heavy Metal Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Heavy Metal Testing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 194: Saudi Arabian Heavy Metal Testing Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 195: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Heavy Metal Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Heavy Metal Testing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Heavy Metal Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 201: Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Rest of Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 206: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Heavy Metal Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Heavy Metal Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Heavy Metal Testing Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Heavy Metal Testing Market in US$ Million in Africa

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 212: African Heavy Metal Testing Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 213: African Heavy Metal Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899617/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-heavy-metal-testing-industry-301106447.html

SOURCE Reportlinker