Global Hemato-Oncology Testing Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $603 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemato Oncology Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hemato-Oncology Testing Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hemato-Oncology Testing estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Assay Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $603 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR



The Hemato-Oncology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$603 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.



