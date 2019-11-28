Global Hermetic Packaging Market Outlook Report 2019: Market Accounted for $3.27 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $6.98 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hermetic Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hermetic Packaging market accounted for $3.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for energy, Growing adoption for protecting highly sensitive electronic components and increase in global aerospace and defense expenditure are the key factors driving the market growth. However, stringent standards may hinder the market growth.



Hermetic packaging is defined as propelled level bundling system which has its essential applications in electronic gadgets and it also has a usage in the semiconductor and electronics industry. This sort of packaging prevents liquids and gases from entering the package cavity. Additionally, owing to the hermetic package materials, these can withstand and work in higher temperatures. Moreover, this bundling keeps the semiconductor part from any kind of corrosion more productively than any other identical plastic packaging.



By Type, the Ceramic-Metal (CERTM) Sealing segment is constantly enhancing during forecast period due to the growing warm stun safe and low-porosity sort of hermetic packaging material. The CERTM sealed sensors are discovering potential applications in the automobile as they assure the safety of the passengers while offering failure-free operation.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand attributed to the increasing energy needs in developing countries, such as China and India. Also, many countries in this region are now stepping up in space research activities, such as satellite launches and space exploration missions, which is expected to add to the high growth of the hermetic packaging market in APAC during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Transponder Glass

5.3 Ceramic-Metal (CERTM) Sealing

5.4 Glass-Metal Sealing (GTMS)

5.5 Passivation Glass

5.6 Reed Glass



6 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Isotropic

6.3 Anisotropic



7 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Configuration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metal Can Packages

7.3 Multilayer Ceramic Packages

7.4 Pressed Ceramic Packages



8 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Package Closing Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Soldering

8.3 Crimp Connection

8.4 Welding

8.4.1 Laser Welding

8.4.2 Cold Welding

8.4.3 Electrical Resistance Welding

8.4.4 Rolled Seam Welding



9 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial Equipments

9.3 Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) Switches

9.4 Oscillating Crystals

9.5 Transistors

9.6 Airbag Ignitors

9.7 Photodiodes

9.8 Sensors

9.9 Lasers

9.10 Other Applications



10 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Telecommunications

10.3 Military & Defense

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Airbag Initiation

10.4.2 Battery Protection

10.4.3 Radio-Frequency Identification Transponder Operation

10.5 Consumer Electronics

10.6 Medical

10.6.1 Dental Applications

10.6.2 Veterinary Applications

10.7 Aeronautics and Space

10.8 Energy and Nuclear Safety

10.8.1 Oil & Gas Applications

10.8.2 Fuel Cell Manufacturing

10.8.3 Electrical Penetration Control

10.9 Other End Users



11 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Texas Instruments

13.2 Schott

13.3 Micross Components

13.4 SGA Technologies

13.5 Complete Hermetics

13.6 Teledyne Microelectronics

13.7 Legacy Technologies

13.8 SHP

13.9 Egide

13.10 Willow Technologies

13.11 Materion

13.12 Ametek

13.13 Kyocera

13.14 Amkor

13.15 Intersil



