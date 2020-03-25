Global Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) Pipeline Guide, 2020 - Therapeutics, Drugs, Players, and Developments

DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) and features dormant and discontinued projects.



The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 2, 1, 1, 42, 40, 1, 15, 1 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Phase 0, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 6, 2, 1, 3 and 1 molecules, respectively.



Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Hodgkin Lymphoma (Oncology)

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Overview

Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Therapeutics Development

Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Therapeutics Assessment

Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Drug Profiles

Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Dormant Projects

Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Discontinued Products

Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma) - Product Development Milestones

Companies Mentioned



A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl

AbbVie Inc

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

ADC Therapeutics SA

Affimed GmbH

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

AlfaSigma SpA

Alissa Pharma

Angiocrine Bioscience Inc

Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co Ltd

Apollomics Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd

Avipep Pty Ltd

Bayer AG

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Carrick Therapeutics Ltd

Catalent Inc

Cell Medica Ltd

Celldex Therapeutics Inc

Cellectar Biosciences Inc

Cellectis SA

Celleron Therapeutics Ltd

Cellestia Biotech AG

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc

Celularity Inc

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc

Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc

CSL Ltd

CStone Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Curis Inc

Eutilex Co Ltd

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Gibson Oncology LLC

Gilead Sciences Inc

Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd

Helocyte Biosciences Inc

HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd

Immune Cell Inc

Immunomedics Inc

Incuron LLC

Incyte Corp

Inhibrx Inc

Magenta Therapeutics Inc

Marker Therapeutics Inc

Merck & Co Inc

Merck KGaA

Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

NantKwest Inc

NewBio Therapeutics Inc

Northlake International LLC

OncoTartis Inc

Protheragen Inc

RAPT Therapeutics Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA

Rich Pharmaceuticals Inc

Rizen (Suzhou) Biosciences Co Ltd

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics Inc

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co Ltd

Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd

Shattuck Labs Inc

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

SpecificiT Pharma Inc

Stemline Therapeutics Inc

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

Tacitus Therapeutics Inc

TaiGen Biotechnology Co Ltd

Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd

Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd

Trillium Therapeutics Inc

Tyme Technologies Inc

Viracta Therapeutics Inc

Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology Co Ltd

Zhengda Tianqing Kangfang Shanghai Biomedical Technology Co Ltd

