Global Hosiery Market (2020 to 2025) - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hosiery Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hosiery Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecasted period (2020-2025).



Change in lifestyle and rise in personal disposable income is anticipated to expand the growth of the hosiery market over the forecast period. Hosiery is observing an increase in its visibility, specifically in supermarkets and discount stores, which is estimated to impel the growth of the market during the study period.



In addition, growth in online penetration and availability of a wide variety of products at a discounted price is further expected to boost the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Women's Hosiery Dominates The Market



Even though hosieries are used by both men and women, the women's segment holds a major share of the market. Hosieries such as stockings have become a trend among women during the late '70s and still continue with the growing number of working women. Modern hosiery manufacturing has to accommodate the high demand for quality goods. From the finest 7 denier sheer stockings, through the multi-colored and wildly patterned hose and onwards to practical 60 denier pantyhose, women want the best. While the women's hosiery manufacturing process will undoubtedly continue to evolve, there will always be a demand for the sheer stockings of bygone days. Women wear this also as comfort for cold weather during the winter.



Europe Holds The Major Share in The Market



The growth in the region is anticipated by the increasing spending on fashion apparel and accessories. Increasing concern about personal grooming and appearance among millennials is the major driver of the European hosiery market. Rising awareness of consumers for quality, durability, fashion, and style as well as personal grooming consciousness which tends to drive the hosiery market. Rising urbanization has spawned modern class consumers with more money to spend which indulged into a growing passion for current fashion. Changing lifestyles and demographic factors are bringing changes in demand patterns for hosiery. Besides, the European hosiery market is witnessing a gamut of activities such as the launch of new high quality and comfortable hosiery products and the development of new textile materials. These factors signal the promising growth of the European hosiery market.



Competitive Landscape



Global Hosiery Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various regional and global players offering various product types in the market. With the growing penetration of online sales, players have increased their focus through online sales. Players are also bringing innovations such as a mix of fabrics to attract more users.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables and Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-User

5.1.1 Men

5.1.2 Women

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline

5.2.2 Online

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Position Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 CSP INTERNATIONAL FASHION GROUP S.P.A

6.4.2 Wolford AG

6.4.3 Gildan Activewear

6.4.4 GOLDEN LADY COMPANY S.P.A

6.4.5 Hanesbrands Inc

6.4.6 Jockey International, Inc.

6.4.7 Spanx, Inc

6.4.8 Carolina Hosiery, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



