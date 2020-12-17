Global Hospital Information System Markets Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital information system market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global hospital information system market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



The hospital information system (HIS) refers to a digitally integrated information management system that is designed to manage healthcare data. It aids in minimizing the chances of errors by using tools, such as electronic medical records (EMR), computerized physicians order entry, laboratory information systems, pharmacy information systems and radiology information systems.



This replaces the paperwork, such as patient's health history, prescriptions, doctor's notes and dictations, with electronically preserved data. HIS also offers enhanced operational efficiencies and data management capabilities through data analytics, collaborative care, cost management and patient health management.



Significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure across the globe are one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, owing to the growing demand for efficient workflow, streamlined operations, and improved storage facilities management of patient data, there is an increasing preference for HIS over paper-based manual processes.



Moreover, on account of the rising number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, market players are introducing virtual care systems for remote patient monitoring and telemedicine services, which are aimed at creating a safer environment for healthcare providers.



Additionally, the widespread adoption of cloud-based computing systems is providing a boost to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of eHealth platforms, Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), web-based programs, radiology information systems (RIS) and software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with HIS, is also acting as another growth-inducing factor. These advancements assist in improving the overall hospital administration significantly.



Other factors, including the increasing automation across the healthcare industry, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the healthcare information technology (IT) sector, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hospital information system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the hospital information system market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hospital information system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hospital Information System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-premises

7.2 Web-based

7.3 Cloud-based



8 Market Breakup by System Type

8.1 Clinical Information System

8.2 Administrative Information System

8.3 Electronic Medical Record

8.4 Laboratory Information System

8.5 Radiology Information System

8.6 Pharmacy Information System

8.8 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Hospital

9.2 Insurance Companies

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Agfa-Gevaert Group. (Dedalus Holding S.p.A.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Cerner Corporation

Comarch SA.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation (Compass Group plc)

GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Wipro Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdli7k



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hospital-information-system-markets-report-2020-301195381.html

SOURCE Research and Markets