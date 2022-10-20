Global HR Research and Ceridian Join Forces to Help HR Recruiters and Candidates Accelerate Search-to-Placement Process

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR Research (GHRR), a leader in employment screening technology and services, has integrated its advanced background-screening solution, Clairiti, with global human capital management (HCM) software company Ceridian and its Dayforce cloud HCM platform. They're better together. GHRR's integration with Dayforce empowers our combined clients and candidates with a perfect end-to-end, seamless solution to manage staffing and employment screening.

"It was an easy decision to join forces with Ceridian Dayforce," said Brandon Phillips, GHRR's founder and chief revenue officer. "Our joint solution is ideal for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to enterprise-size organizations. Because Dayforce's comprehensive, cloud-based platform is a complement to our proprietary Clairiti platform, we knew this integration would make it easy for HR managers and candidates to have the best end-user experience possible. Most importantly, this was another way for us to deliver on our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that deliver better technology for both talent acquisition and background screening of potential employees."

GHRR was the first screening provider to leverage Ceridian's verified API integration to provide customers with faster implementation. What does that mean for their combined customers? No additional IT development support, and faster implementation. Combining this onboarding feature with fully mobile capabilities that empower HR teams with any time, anywhere, any-device access means that recruiters and candidates can keep the screening process moving at lightning speed.

With uptimes exceeding 99%, the GHRR solution is built on a scalable, sustainable infrastructure that enables the delivery of the industry's most advanced background-screening capabilities. Visit www.ghrr.com for more information or a free demo.

About GHRR

Better by every measure.

Global HR Research has earned the trust of Fortune's Top 50 and Forbes' Largest Private Companies by leveraging its proprietary employment screening platform, Clairiti, and a team of expert consultants. That trust has been consistently recognized and awarded for over a decade by the industry's most influential associations and news publications. GHRR's advanced, proprietary platform provides its customers with a set of employment screening and risk management solutions that help them make better hiring decisions faster. These distinctions have consistently made GHRR a better alternative for its customers because it can provide better data intelligence, better technology, and better teams.

About Ceridian

Ceridian is a global human capital management (HCM) software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee life cycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

