22.08.2019 04:38:00
Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market is Expected to Reach $8.95 Billion by 2026
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market is accounted for $3.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in Human Machine Interface (HMI) market include ABB Ltd, Honeywell International, Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG, General Electric Co, Kontron AG, Advantech Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, Rockwell Automation, Inc, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
The rising need for efficiency and monitoring in the manufacturing plant and the evolution of industrial internet of things (II0T) & growing demand for smart automation solution are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, a complex designing structure of human-machine interface is hindering the market. In addition, integration of micro programmable logic controllers (PLCs) with HMI and technological advancements of open platform architecture or OPA resulting in improvement of the migration process is providing ample opportunities.
Human Machine Interface has become the standard interface for operator control on new and upgraded plant equipment and process control systems. Simply, an HMI is a central control system that communicates operator inputs and receives real-time data and feedback from a PLC logic controller. An HMI provides an important visual of what is going on inside the control system. It records important production information including cycle counts, times, and recipes for different processes.
Amongst end user, discrete Industries is segmented due to manufacturing in discrete industries is often characterized by very high complexity and limited volume or low complexity and high volume. These industries often have individual or separate production units. A discrete product at the end of its lifecycle can be broken down into its components and they can be recycled.
By geography, North America is dominated owing to Factors such as growth in the discrete industries, high adoption of advanced manufacturing practices, and increasing demand for advanced software solutions in the manufacturing industries are propelling the growth of the market in this region.
- Products Covered:
- Industrial Personal Computers (PCs)
- Interface Software
- Display Terminals
- Offerings Covered:
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
- Types Covered:
- Rubber Keypads
- Touch Screen
- Interface Software
- Remote Panel
- Membrane Switches
- Solutions Covered:
- Direct Sales Channels
- Indirect Sales Channels
- Configurations Covered:
- Embedded
- Standalone
- Technologies Covered:
- Motion Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Bionic Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Tactile Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Optical Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Acoustic Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Applications Covered:
- Healthcare
- Gaming
- Factory Automation
- Automobiles
- Electronic Consumer Applications
- Smartphone and Tablets
- End-Users Covered:
- Discrete Industries
- Process Industries
- Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
