|
14.09.2020 19:30:00
Global Hydration Containers Industry
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydration Containers estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cans segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960985/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Hydration Containers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Mason Jars Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
In the global Mason Jars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 400-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BRITA GmbH
- CamelBak Products LLC
- Cascade Designs, Inc.
- Cool Gear International, LLC.
- Nalge Nunc International Corporation
- Nathan Sports Inc.
- Product Architects, Inc.
- SIGG Switzerland Bottles AG
- Zejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960985/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hydration Containers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hydration Containers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hydration Containers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hydration Containers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Water Bottles (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Water Bottles (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Water Bottles (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cans (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cans (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cans (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mason Jars (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mason Jars (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Mason Jars (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Polymer (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Polymer (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Polymer (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Metal (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Metal (Material) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Metal (Material) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Glass (Material) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Glass (Material) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Glass (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Silicone (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Silicone (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Silicone (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Hyper/Supermarket (Distribution Channel) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Hyper/Supermarket (Distribution Channel) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 30: Hyper/Supermarket (Distribution Channel) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Independent Stores (Distribution Channel) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Independent Stores (Distribution Channel) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 33: Independent Stores (Distribution Channel) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Online Sales (Distribution Channel) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Online Sales (Distribution Channel) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Online Sales (Distribution Channel) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 39: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hydration Containers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Hydration Containers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Hydration Containers Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Hydration Containers Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 44: Hydration Containers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Hydration Containers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Hydration Containers Market in the United States by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 48: United States Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Hydration Containers Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Hydration Containers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 52: Canadian Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 53: Hydration Containers Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Hydration Containers Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Hydration Containers Historic Market Review
by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Hydration Containers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Hydration Containers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Hydration Containers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Hydration Containers Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 62: Hydration Containers Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Hydration Containers Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Hydration Containers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Hydration Containers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Hydration Containers Market Share Analysis
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Hydration Containers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Hydration Containers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Hydration Containers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydration
Containers Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 71: Hydration Containers Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Chinese Hydration Containers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Hydration Containers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Hydration Containers Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hydration Containers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Hydration Containers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 77: Hydration Containers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Hydration Containers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Hydration Containers Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Hydration Containers Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 83: European Hydration Containers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 84: Hydration Containers Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: European Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 86: Hydration Containers Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: Hydration Containers Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Hydration Containers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Hydration Containers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Hydration Containers Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Hydration Containers Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: French Hydration Containers Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Hydration Containers Market in France by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: French Hydration Containers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Hydration Containers Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Hydration Containers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Hydration Containers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: German Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 101: Hydration Containers Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: German Hydration Containers Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Hydration Containers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Hydration Containers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Hydration Containers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Hydration Containers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Hydration Containers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydration
Containers Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 110: Hydration Containers Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Italian Hydration Containers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Hydration Containers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Hydration Containers Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Hydration Containers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Hydration Containers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Hydration Containers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Hydration Containers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 119: Hydration Containers Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Hydration Containers Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Hydration Containers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Hydration Containers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Hydration Containers Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Hydration Containers Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Hydration Containers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 127: Spanish Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 128: Hydration Containers Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Hydration Containers Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Spanish Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Spanish Hydration Containers Historic Market Review
by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Hydration Containers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Hydration Containers Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Hydration Containers Market in Russia in US$ Million
by Material: 2020-2027
Table 137: Hydration Containers Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Hydration Containers Market in Russia by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Hydration Containers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Hydration Containers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Hydration Containers Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 146: Rest of Europe Hydration Containers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 147: Hydration Containers Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Hydration Containers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 149: Hydration Containers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 152: Hydration Containers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Hydration Containers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Hydration Containers Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market Share Shift
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Hydration Containers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Hydration Containers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Hydration Containers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Australian Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 167: Hydration Containers Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Hydration Containers Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Hydration Containers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Hydration Containers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Hydration Containers Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Hydration Containers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 175: Indian Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 176: Hydration Containers Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Hydration Containers Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Indian Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Indian Hydration Containers Historic Market Review
by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Hydration Containers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Hydration Containers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Hydration Containers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Hydration Containers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Hydration Containers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Hydration Containers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 186: Hydration Containers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Hydration Containers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Hydration Containers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 189: Hydration Containers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydration
Containers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Hydration Containers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 194: Hydration Containers Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydration
Containers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Hydration Containers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market
Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Hydration Containers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 200: Hydration Containers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Hydration Containers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Hydration Containers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Hydration Containers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Hydration Containers Marketby Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hydration Containers Market in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 206: Hydration Containers Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Latin American Hydration Containers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Hydration Containers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Hydration Containers Marketby
Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Hydration Containers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 212: Hydration Containers Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Hydration Containers Demand Potential in Argentina
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 215: Argentinean Hydration Containers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 216: Hydration Containers Market in Argentina: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Hydration Containers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 218: Hydration Containers Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 220: Hydration Containers Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Hydration Containers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Hydration Containers Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Hydration Containers Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Hydration Containers Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Hydration Containers Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Hydration Containers Market in Brazil by
Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Hydration Containers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Hydration Containers Market Share Analysis
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 229: Hydration Containers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Hydration Containers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Mexican Hydration Containers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 233: Hydration Containers Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 234: Mexican Hydration Containers Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Hydration Containers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Mexican Hydration Containers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 237: Mexican Hydration Containers Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Hydration Containers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 239: Hydration Containers Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Hydration Containers Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Hydration Containers Market in Rest of Latin America
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 242: Hydration Containers Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Hydration Containers Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Hydration Containers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Hydration Containers Market in Rest of Latin America
by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Hydration Containers Market
Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Hydration Containers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 248: Hydration Containers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Hydration Containers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Hydration Containers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 251: The Middle East Hydration Containers Historic
Marketby Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 252: Hydration Containers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Hydration Containers Market in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 254: Hydration Containers Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2012-2019
Table 255: The Middle East Hydration Containers Market Shares
in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: The Middle East Hydration Containers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2020 to 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960985/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydration-containers-industry-301129955.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street werden zum Wochenbeginn Zuschläge verbucht. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit positivem Vorzeichen, der deutsche DAX verbuchte leichte Verluste. Asiens Indizes starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche.