Global Ice Maker Market Report 2019: Market Value is Projected to Reach US$ 6.16 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Maker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ice maker market reached a value of US$ 4.35 Billion in 2018

IIce maker, also known as ice machine or ice generator, refers to an industrial and consumer device which produces ice. It is made of various components which include an evaporator, compressor, condenser and throttle valve. An ice maker comes in various sizes ranging from small to big as per the requirement of the consumers. In the current scenario, they are being increasingly used all over the world across different sectors.

The global ice maker market is being primarily driven by the rising need for ice makers in numerous microbiology, genetic engineering, biochemistry and biotechnology laboratories for storing biological samples. In addition to this, the growing need for ice makers in cold compression therapies is further propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, there is a rise in fast food chains owing to sedentary lifestyles and an increase in disposable incomes which has resulted in an augmented demand for ice makers.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 6.16 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into ice cube maker, ice flake maker, ice nugget maker and others. Amongst these, ice cube makers holds the majority of the market share due to an increase in the demand from various foodservice establishments such as quick service restaurants.

The market has been further segregated on the basis of end use sectors which include food service, retail, healthcare and residential along with other sectors. Currently, food service dominates the market owing to the shift in consumer preferences towards fast food items.

Region-wise, The market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America currently represents the largest market. This is due to a rapid rise in the demand for commercial ice makers in the healthcare and foodservice industries.

On assessing the import and export scenario of the market, it is found that the United States is the largest importer of ice makers followed by Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Canada. On the other hand, China represents the biggest exporter followed by Mexico, Italy, the United States and Korea.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Hoshizaki, Manitowoc, Scotsman, Whynter, Ice-O-Matic, Himalyan Equipment Manufacturing Co., MaxxIce, Newair, Zhejiang Litian Industrial Co. Ltd., SPT, Changshu Lingke Electric Appliance Co. Ltd., Cornelius.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global ice maker market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global ice maker market?

Which are the popular product types in the global ice maker market?

What are the key application segments in the global ice maker market?

What are the import and export trends of the global ice maker market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global ice maker market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global ice maker market?

What is the structure of the global ice maker market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global ice maker market?

How is ice maker manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ice Maker Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturers

5.9.5 Distributors and Exporters

5.9.6 Retailers

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Ice Cube Maker

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ice Flake Maker

6.3 Ice Nugget Maker

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

7.1 Food Service

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Retail

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Residential

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Ice Maker Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Hoshizaki

11.3.2 Manitowoc

11.3.3 Scotsman

11.3.4 Whynter

11.3.5 Ice-O-Matic

11.3.6 Himalyan Equipment Manufacturing Co. (HEMCO)

11.3.7 MaxxIce

11.3.8 Newair

11.3.9 Zhejiang Litian Industrial Co. Ltd.

11.3.10 SPT

11.3.11 Changshu Lingke Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.

11.3.12 Cornelius



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p79weq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ice-maker-market-report-2019-market-value-is-projected-to-reach-us-6-16-billion-by-2024--300887969.html

SOURCE Research and Markets