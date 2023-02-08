GLOBAL ICON PAULA ABDUL HAS BEEN NAMED PARTNER TO TOP SPIRITUAL ADVICE PLATFORM, PSYCHICS1ON1.COM

The global icon is a true believer and frequent consumer of spiritual guidance

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundbreaking music superstar, choreographer, dancer, songwriter, performer, TV personality, and business woman, Paula Abdul, has officially been named as partner of the popular psychic platform, Psychics1on1 . In her new role with Psychics1on1.com, Abdul will promote the brand's mission to make its more than 3,300 spiritual advisors easily accessible in a simple, private, and affordable way to its over 19,000 clients. Additionally, Abdul will share her positive experiences from her personal readings from some of psychics1on1.com's top psychics, mediums, healers, and astrologers.

"I am so excited to tell you about my partnership with Psychics1on1, a modern platform where you can connect with expert, vetted psychics through video chat or audio call," said Abdul. "What makes me so excited about this venture is the fact that I've been helped through spiritual advisors, incredible psychics who have been spot-on, who have helped me navigate my way throughout my career and my love life. I have found spiritual advice offers wonderful lessons that are yours for the taking if you allow yourself to be open minded enough to seek that spiritual guidance."

With over 3,300 spiritual advisors readily available, Psychics1on1.com aims to help guide its clients through some of life's most difficult scenarios. As a founding partner, Paula Abdul will be sharing her tips on making the most out of a psychic reading, her secrets to inner peace, psychic advice that changed her life, and horoscope hacks.

"Paula and I have been friends for many years. Her talent knows no bounds and her love for spirituality is completely authentic, making her a natural fit for Psychics1on1," said Robert Earl, co-founder of Psychics1on1.com. "We are so excited to welcome Paula to our family and look forward to seeing how Psychics1on1 continues to grow and expand with her deep knowledge and oversight."

Psychics1on1.com's roster of psychics, mediums, healers, and astrologers offers its community everything from spiritual readings, relationship guidance, dream interpretation, horoscope navigation, tarot card readings, and much more. The online platform empowers its spiritual advisors and clients by providing them with a digital storefront and the necessary tools to find the right resources for them. Its community then engages through Psychics1On1.com's innovative chat, audio, and video calling platform, all at different prices and hours set by the psychics themselves. With the active support of Abdul, the brand will continue to revolutionize the psychic industry by offering accessible, innovative ways to connect clients to spiritual advisors.

Psychics1on1.com was developed by Avi Vaknin, a tech entrepreneur, and the founder of renowned technology companies, such as Telx Computers and HomeEscape, and with initial seed funding from Robert Earl, the founder of Planet Hollywood, Virtual Dining Concepts, and other well-known hospitality brands. Since Psychics1on1.com launched in January 2020, over 3,300 psychics and 19,000 clients have joined the website. To learn more about the platform, please visit www.psychics1on1.com .

About Psychics1on1.com:

Psychics1on1.com is a digital marketplace that allows psychics to market their businesses and engage directly with their clients online. The platform allows clients to discover and engage with psychics via text, phone, or video, which the professionals in turn monetize. This platform solves several business challenges for psychics by aggregating their customer base on a single platform and allowing them to charge for their services. The platform also provides a safe and secure community that allows customers to discover the best psychics for their needs and to pay for their services.

About Paula Abdul:

Paula Abdul has sold 60 million records and earned numerous awards and recognitions including 17 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with five wins, two GRAMMY Awards, three American Music Awards, two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography (The Tracey Ullman Show, and her performance on the American Music Awards), two People's Choice Awards as Favorite Female Music Performer, and five Juno Awards. She was the first entertainer to receive the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Hall of Fame Award and you can find her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. People who have followed her career know that she began as the choreographer for the LA Lakers, went on to choreograph shows for Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, and a host of others as well as numerous feature films and TV shows, and then came to worldwide attention once more as an original judge on the legendary TV show American Idol. She continues to perform while actively involved in several business partnerships.

