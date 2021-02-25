Global Immersive Technology in Healthcare Report 2020: Innovations in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to Transform the Realm of Surgery, Medical Education, and Therapy

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Revolutionizing Future of Care Through Immersive Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this GO-TE is global. This GO-TE provides an overview of AR and VR, and the drivers and challenges impacting their adoption.

The current practice of medical education and methods of performing surgery and therapy suffer from limitations such as scarcity of subjects to practice on, suboptimal surgical precision, and therapy-related issues including medication misuse and ineffectiveness of the drugs to treat the conditions.



Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has added to the woes been faced by these application areas , which has necessitated the use of AR and VR-enabled devices that can help in improving the anatomical understanding, enhance surgical precision and offer new therapy options for effectively managing the medical conditions in the patients.

This GO-TE highlights the AR and VR-related innovations in areas such as medical education, surgical planning, surgery guidance and therapies for conditions including mental health and chronic pain.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.2 Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperatives on AR and VR Industry

1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Scope of the Research

2.2 Research Methodology



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Overview of Immersive Technologies

3.2 AR and VR Technologies Positively Impact the Brain's Physiology

3.3 COVID-19 Exacerbating the Challenges Faced by Healthcare Industry

3.4 AR and VR Technologies Address the Current Unmet Needs in Healthcare Industry

3.5 Impact of Technology Accelerators and Challenges

3.6 Improved Health Outcomes, Enhanced Patient Experience and High Cost-savings Per Patients to Spur Market Adoption

3.7 Lack of Validated Research Studies, Technology-related Side-effects and Clinicians' Discomfort due to Bulky AR and VR devices to Impede their Use

4. Companies to Action

4.1 AppliedVR, Inc.

4.2 Augmedics Ltd

4.3 Osso VR Inc

4.4 Oxford VR Limited

4.5 Medivis, Inc

5. Funding and Partnerships Assessment

5.1 Analysis of National Institutes of Health (NIH) Funding for AR and VR Platforms

5.2 Funding Assessment for AR and VR Platforms

5.3 Partnerships Between AR and VR Companies and Health Providers for Improving Access to Immersive Therapies for the Patients

5.4 Partnerships Between Medical Device Players and AR and VR Companies for Enhancing Availability of Immersive Technologies for the Surgeons

6. Growth Opportunities and Patent Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Enhancing the Immersive Experience for the Users through 5G-enabled AR and VR Devices

6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Combining AR and VR with Neuromodulation for Improving the Effectiveness of the Therapy

6.3 Patent Scenario-Key Patents for AR and VR Assisted Surgery

6.4 Patent Scenario-Key Patents for VR-based Therapies and Medical Training

7. Key Contacts

