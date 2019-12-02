Global Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecasts, 2017-2028: Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP)- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2028' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of ITP in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Most of children with newly diagnosed ITP will develop chronic disease. Because of the high impact of ITP on a child's everyday life and activities, as well as to decide whether treatment has to be instituted to influence the clinical course of ITP, it is of clinical significance if the course of the disease could be predicted at time of diagnosis.



Our forecasting model has defined the prevalent population of Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in children & adults. Chronic ITP patient inclusive of both primary ITP and secondary ITP. Approximately 70-75% of patient are refractory to first line therapies (corticosteroids/IVIG & others) and take second line therapies. As per the analysis, we have found that approximately 60-65% patients are refractory to second line treatment and take third line treatment.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Prevalent Cases of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in 7MM, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in 7MM, and Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in 7MM) scenario of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



The total diagnosed cases of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) were found out to be approximately 147,174 in 2017, in the 7MM. The number of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) cases in the 7MM is expected to increase during the study period of 2017-2028.



Broadly, two categories of agents are available for the treatment of ITP: those that rapidly and transiently interfere with the process of platelet destruction for management of acute bleeding or bleeding risk (front-line therapies), and those with the potential to provide a more durable improvement in the platelet count (second-line therapies).



The first-line options for therapy of ITP disease includes use of corticosteroids, IVIG, and anti-D immunoglobulin. There are three classes of second-line therapies that includes: splenectomy, rituximab, and the thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RA).



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved three TPO-RA therapies: romiplostim (Nplate), eltrombopag (Promacta), and avatrombopag (Doptelet). However for Europe and Japan, only two TPO-RAs is approved i.e. nplate and promacta. Promacta and nplate are going to lose their patent in 2020 in the US, and in Europe and Japan, nplate will lose the patent in 2019 while promacta will lose patent in 2025.



According to this research's analysis, Doptelet will generate USD 15.50 million in 2019 in the United States. Promacta was approved in Japan in 2010, for the treatment of ITP in adults. While, Nplate was approved in japan in 2011 for the treatment of ITP in adults. The market of both the drugs will experience a decline due to their patent expiry in the year, 2019 and 2025, respectively.



According to this research, the market of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in 7MM was found to be approximately USD 2,678.0 million in 2017. Among the EU5 countries, in 2017, United Kingdom had the highest market size with approximately USD 262.00 million, while Spain had the lowest market size for Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) with approximately USD 121.00 million.



The dynamics of Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market is anticipated to change during the forecasted period owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies. The therapies which are under development for the treatment of ITP are BT595 (Biotest); UCB7665 (UCB Biopharma) and ARGX-113 (Argenx BVBA). With the expected launch of upcoming therapies, BT595 (Biotest) in 2021; Rozanolixizumab (UCB7665: UCB Biopharma) in and Efgartigimod (ARGX-113: Argenx BVBA) in 2023, the market will experience a significant growth.



