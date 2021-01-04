Global In-App Purchase Market (2020 to 2027) - by Operating System, Type and App Category

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-App Purchase Market by Operating System, Type and App Category: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-app purchase is the process of buying additional features of the applications installed in various different smart devices, mobile phones and others. At the initial phase the application is provided free to the consumer from the developer of the application. The developer then advertises upgrades to the paid version, paid feature unlocks, special items for sale, or even ads other apps and services to anyone who downloads the free version. In addition, many in-app purchases application involves subscriptions model wherein, user need to pay first after downloading the application in order to access the application. Furthermore, various applications developers adopt different types of in-app purchase strategies such as sent relevant push notification, deliver triggered in-app messages, make time sensitive offers and others to increase the customers of the application.



Increase in smartphone users across the globe and technological advancement in smart phones drive the growth of the market. In addition, The rise in use of various promotional strategies and offers such as loyalty programs and increase in data usage & internet penetration across the globe fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, digital illiteracy and limited digital infrastructure and uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, addition of new games and ongoing innovation in technology and surge in expenditure on digital advertisement are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The global in-app purchase market is segmented on the basis of operating system, type, app category and region. In terms of operating system, it is fragmented into android, iOS and others. By type, it is segregated into consumable, non-consumable and subscription. As per app category, it is divided into gaming, entertainment & music, health & fitness, travel & hospitality, retail & e-commerce, education & learning, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the in-app purchase market analysis Apple Inc., Disney, Google LLC, King Limited, Netflix, Inc., Rakuten, Inc., Sony Corporation, Spotify Technology S. A, Tencent Holding Limited, and Tinder. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global in-app purchase market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities and their impact analysis of the global in-app purchase market share.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments



By Operating System

Android

iOS

Others

By Type

Consumable

Non-Consumable

Subscription

By App Category

Gaming

Entertainment & Music

Health & Fitness

Travel & Hospitality

Retail & E-Commerce

Education & Learning

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Global In-App Purchase Market

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Low Data Tariffs Along With Increase in Smartphone Penetration

3.3.1.2. The Rise in In-App Purchase Payments in Developing Countries

3.3.1.3. Increase in Data Usage & Internet Penetration

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Digital Illiteracy and Limited Digital Infrastructure

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Surge in Expenditure on Digital Advertisement.

3.3.3.2. Surge in Demand for Fast and Hassle-Free Transaction Service

3.1. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on In-App Purchase Market

3.1.1. Impact on Market Size

3.1.2. Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact

3.1.3. Regulatory Framework

3.1.4. Economic Impact

3.1.5. Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact

3.1.6. Opportunity Window



Chapter 4: Global In-App Purchase Market, by Opreating System

4.1. Overview

4.2. Android

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Ios

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global In-App Purchase Market, by Opreating System

5.1. Overview

5.2. Consumable

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Non-Consumable

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Subscription

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Global In-App Purchase Market, by App Category

6.1. Overview

6.2. Gaming

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Entertainment & Music

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.4. Health & Fitness

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.5. Travel & Hospitality

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.6. Retail & E-Commerce

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.7. Education & Learning

6.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.7.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.8.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Global In-App Purchase Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profile

8.1. Apple Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. R&D Expenditure

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Google LLC

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company Snapshot

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. R&D Expenditure

8.2.6. Business Performance

8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. King Ltd. (Acquired by Activision)

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Business Performance

8.4. The Walt Disney Company

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Operating Business Segments

8.4.5. Product Portfolio

8.4.6. Business Performance

8.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Netflix, Inc.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executive

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. R&D Expenditure

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Rakuten, Inc.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executive

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Sony Corporation

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executive

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. R&D Expenditure

8.7.7. Business Performance

8.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Spotify Technology S. A.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Key Executive

8.8.3. Company Snapshot

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. R&D Expenditure

8.8.7. Business Performance

8.9. Tencent Holdings Ltd.

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executive

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Operating Business Segments

8.9.5. Product Portfolio

8.9.6. Business Performance

8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Tinder

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company Snapshot

8.10.4. Product Portfolio

8.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0pnou

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



