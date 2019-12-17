|
Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Study, 2019-2024 - Market Dynamics, Use Cases, Impact of Disruptive Technologies, Key Players
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Incident and Emergency Management Market by Component, (Solutions (Emergency/Mass Notification System, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, and Fire and HAZMAT), Services, and Communication Systems), Simulation, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global incident and emergency management market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 107 billion in 2019 to USD 148.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The occurrence of unpredictable natural disasters due to the ever-changing climate conditions expected to drive the growth of the incident and emergency management market
The incident and emergency management industry is driven by various factors, such as growth in criminal activities and terrorist attacks, and the occurrence of unpredictable natural disasters due to the ever-changing climate conditions. However, high false alarm rates can hinder the growth of the market.
The commercial and industrial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In incident and emergency management market, commercial and industrial verticals include retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive, and real estate and construction. This vertical is prone to man-made disasters, such as fire, explosion, power outage, and equipment failure. The commercial and industrial vertical deploys incident and emergency management solutions in places such as shopping malls, restaurants, movie theatres, office complexes, and service stations.
The incident and emergency management solutions specifically designed for the commercial and industrial sector are instrumental in informing and warning the masses regarding possible natural disasters, building evacuations, fire outbreaks, accidents, power outages, weather information, alarm and emergency signalling, and also criminal activity in buildings or commercial space. The adoption of incident and emergency management solutions in the commercial and industrial sector is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The use of incident and emergency management solutions and services in the commercial and industrial sector can be of great importance as this sector is more prone to disasters and emergencies.
The solution segment expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period
Organizations in the incident and emergency management market are deploying solutions to minimize the loss in case of an occurrence of any natural or man-made disaster. The solutions have been classified into the web-based emergency management system, emergency /mass notification system, disaster recovery and business continuity, perimeter intrusion detection, geospatial solutions, and fire and HAZMAT solutions.
These solutions are used for business and public safety, to deploy the right resources for emergency hit areas where the timely dispatch of units is essential. The major features offered by solutions above are scalability, flexibility, robustness, and interoperability. Various application areas, such as tsunami and earthquake warning system, remote weather monitoring system, traffic management, and CBRNE detection system, utilize incident and emergency management solutions.
APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The incident and emergency management market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing disaster situation such as tsunamis, earthquakes, cyclones, and terrorist attacks. Moreover, the surge in the growth can be attributed to the technological advancements, along with mandatory regulations, imposed by the government regulatory entities to adopt the best-in-class technology for disaster management. China, Japan, and India have emerged as undisputed leaders in the incident and emergency management industry.
Competitive Landscape
Major vendors offering incident and emergency management solutions and services across the globe include Honeywell (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Siemens (Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Collins Aerospace (US), IBM (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), MissionMode (US), Alert Technologies (US), The Response Group (US), Everbridge (US), Juvare (US), Haystax Technology (US), Veoci (US), MetricStream (US), Noggin (Australia), LogicGate (US), 4C Strategies (Sweden), Resolver (Canada).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the incident and emergency management market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market
4.2 North America: Market By Solution and Country
4.3 Incident and Emergency Management Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in Criminal Activities and Terrorist Attacks
5.2.1.2 Occurrence of Unpredictable Natural Disasters Due to the Ever-Changing Climatic Conditions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 False Alarm Rates
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Communications Infrastructure
5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Social Media Platforms
5.2.3.3 Situational Awareness Tools Bring Equal Value to Daily and Emergency Operation
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs for SMEs
5.2.4.2 Hardware Infrastructure is Prone to A Single Point of Failure
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case 1
5.3.2 Use Case 2
5.3.3 Use Case 3
5.4 Impact of Disruptive Technologies
5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence
5.4.2 Internet of Things
5.4.3 Drones
6 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Growing Need to Minimize Losses Caused By Disasters to Drive the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Solutions
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Increasing Need for Incident and Emergency Management Integrated With Systems of Enterprises to Fuel the Demand for Incident and Emergency Management Services
6.4 Communication Systems
6.4.1 Need for Immediate Response to Drive the Demand for Communication Systems
7 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Web-Based Emergency Management System
7.2.1 Need for A 360view of the Affected Area to Boost the Adoption of Web-Based Emergency Management System
7.3 Emergency/Mass Notification System
7.3.1 Need to Inform Masses and Relief Agencies About Emergencies and Due Course of Action Driving the Adoption of Emergency/Mass Notification System
7.4 Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Preventive, Detective, and Corrective Solutions to Continue Business Processes Driving the Adoption of Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Solution
7.5 Perimeter Intrusion Detection
7.5.1 Rising Need to Monitor and Prevent Damages and Unauthorized Access to Critical Infrastructure From Internal Or External Threat Driving the Adoption of Perimeter Intrusion Detection Solution
7.6 Geospatial
7.6.1 Growing Need to Obtain the Precise Location of A Disaster and Take Well-Informed Recovery Decisions Driving the Adoption of Geospatial Solution
7.7 Fire and Hazmat
7.7.1 Need for Early Detection of Radiological and Contamination-Related Disasters to Drive the Adoption of Fire and Hazmat Solution
8 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consulting
8.2.1 Need for Sufficient Planning and Preparation to Boost the Demand for Consulting Services
8.3 Emergency Operation Center Design and Integration
8.3.1 Need to Monitor Operational Activities for Disaster Management Driving the Demand for Eoc Design and Integration Services
8.4 Training and Simulation
8.4.1 Growing Need to Provide Enhanced Emergency Services Driving the Demand for of Training and Simulation Services
8.5 Public Information Services
8.5.1 Need to Provide Relevant Information Regarding the Situation to the Masses Driving the Demand for Public Information Services
9 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Communication System
9.1 Introduction
9.2 First Responder Tools
9.2.1 Growing Number of Smart Devices to Drive the Growth of First Responder Tools Segment
9.3 Satellite Assisted Equipment
9.3.1 Growing Need for Higher Bandwidth and Mobility to Boost the Adoption of Satellite Assisted Equipment
9.4 Vehicle-Ready Gateways
9.4.1 Need to Provide Coverage, Data Transfer, and Communication Between the Control Center and the First Responders Driving the Demand for Vehicle-Ready Gateways
9.5 Emergency Response Radars
9.5.1 Demand for Early Warnings to Government Organizations and First Responders to Prepare for Various Disasters Driving the Growth of Emergency Response Radars Segment
10 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Simulation
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Traffic Simulation Systems
10.2.1 Need for Alternative Routes and Exit Points During Traffic Congestions to Drive the Growth of Traffic Simulation Systems Segment
10.3 Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools
10.3.1 Need for Ways to Minimize Damage and Analyze the State of Emergencies to Boost the Adoption of Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools
10.4 Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools
10.4.1 Need to Analyze, Plan, and Educate People About Disasters, Incidents, and Emergency Situations Driving the Growth of Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools Segment
11 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Commercial and Industrial
11.2.1 Need to Alert and Inform Masses Regarding Possible Emergencies and Mishaps Driving the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Commercial and Industrial Vertical
11.3 Education
11.3.1 Growing Need to Ensure the Safety and Security of Students and Faculty Members Driving the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management Among Educational Institutions
11.4 Energy and Utilities
11.4.1 Fluctuating Weather Conditions and Vulnerability to Industrial Accidents Driving the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Energy and Utilities Vertical
11.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.5.1 Need to Save and Secure A Patient's Confidential Data Driving the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical
11.6 Defense and Military
11.6.1 Need for Reliable, Fast, and Ultra-Secure Communication to Boost the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Defense and Military Vertical
11.7 Transportation and Logistics
11.7.1 Threats Such as Terror Activities, Plane Hijacks, Smuggling, and Weather-Related Situations to Spur the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Transportation and Logistics Vertical
11.8 Government
11.8.1 Growing Need to Coordinate Among Citizens, Organizations, and Agencies During Natural Calamities Or Attacks Driving the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Government Sector
11.9 Others
12 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.1.1 New Product Launches
13.1.2 Acquisitions
13.1.3 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Honeywell
14.3 Lockheed Martin
14.4 Motorola Solutions
14.5 Siemens
14.6 NEC Corporation
14.7 Collins Aerospace
14.8 IBM
14.9 Hexagon
14.10 ESRI
14.11 Missionmode
14.12 Alert Technologies
14.13 Everbridge
14.14 The Response Group
14.15 Juvare
14.16 Haystax Technology
14.17 Veoci
14.18 MetricStream
14.19 Noggin
14.20 Logicgate
14.21 4C Strategies
14.22 Resolver
