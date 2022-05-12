GLOBAL INDEX REVENUES INCREASE 23% TO $5 BILLION IN 2021 AS SURGING DEMAND FOR ESG AND FACTOR INDEX REVENUES SUPPORT STRONG GROWTH THROUGH THE INDUSTRY

MSCI, S&P and FTSE Russell earn the most of all providers

Growing demand for ESG-related investing fuels global revenue growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global index revenues increased 23.1% in 2021, totaling a record $5 billion, according to a benchmark study published by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Parameta Solutions division. The new study provides a comprehensive analysis of the index industry with detailed reviews of leading index providers including FTSE Russell, S&P Dow Jones Indices, MSCI, Nasdaq, STOXX, Bloomberg, Alerian, Intercontinental Exchange, Solactive, Morningstar, CRSP and SIX.

Index industry revenues increased across all revenue segments in 2021, with asset-based fees rising representing 51% of total and subscription fee revenues comprising 39% in 2021, while other index revenues (non-recurring transaction revenue and revenue from index licensing for use with derivatives, OTC contracts, and structured products) take up the remainder.

Key findings in the study include:

FTSE Russell, S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI account for more than 2/3rds of total index revenue.

Seven different providers each claim year over year growth greater than 15% in 2021, illustrating how strong demand supported the entire industry.

Investments continue to flow into ESG and similar thematic funds, but traditional equity indices still capture 2 of every 3 dollars earned by providers.

"Market volatility combined with unprecedent demand for ESG had a positive impact on index industry revenues in 2021" said Robert Iati, Managing Director at Burton-Taylor. "Index providers continued to see strong growth in 2021, as they expand their offerings to facilitate market demand, with extension in thematic, factor, and ESG indices leading the way" he added.

