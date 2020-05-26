Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Analytics 2020: Featuring Key Players Ansell Limited, Alexandra PLC, Honeywell International, Inc and Kimberly-Clark Corporation

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Protective Clothing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Protective Clothing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.5%. Durable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.2 Billion by the year 2025, Durable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$439.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$369 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Durable will reach a market size of US$509.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Recent Market Activity

Primary Factors Influencing Industrial Protective Clothing Market Over the Years

Economy & Employment Numbers

High Costs Associated with Workplace Hazards

Occupational Safety Regulations

Continued Rise in Incidents of Workplace Deaths Drives Spotlight on IPC

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Industrial Protective Clothing Market

Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect

Europe's Debt Crisis Tests IPC Market

Debt Crisis Tests IPC Market Growth Fundamentals Encourage an Optimistic Outlook for the Market

Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact

Market on Growth Path In spite of Volatility in Global PMI

Eurozone Economic Outlook Favors an Optimistic Outlook for IPC

Fiscal Cliff Concerns in the US and the Road Ahead

Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities

Global Outlook

Chemical Protection Clothing - The Largest and Fastest Growing Segment

Thermal and Clean Room Clothing Market

Mechanical Protection Clothing

Asia-Pacific - The Focal Point for Growth

- The Focal Point for Growth Developed Markets to Register Steady Demand

North America - The Largest Region

- The Largest Region Competitive Landscape

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - A Complementary Review

Workplace Accidents Drive Demand for PPE

Automobile Production Trends Sustain Demand for PPE

Recovery in Construction Industry Benefits the Market

Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for IPC Market

Strong Growth in Mining in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver

Food Processing - A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Protective Clothing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

