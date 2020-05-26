|
Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Analytics 2020: Featuring Key Players Ansell Limited, Alexandra PLC, Honeywell International, Inc and Kimberly-Clark Corporation
DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Protective Clothing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Industrial Protective Clothing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.5%. Durable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.2 Billion by the year 2025, Durable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$439.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$369 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Durable will reach a market size of US$509.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Recent Market Activity
- Primary Factors Influencing Industrial Protective Clothing Market Over the Years
- Economy & Employment Numbers
- High Costs Associated with Workplace Hazards
- Occupational Safety Regulations
- Continued Rise in Incidents of Workplace Deaths Drives Spotlight on IPC
- Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Industrial Protective Clothing Market
- Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect
- Europe's Debt Crisis Tests IPC Market
- Growth Fundamentals Encourage an Optimistic Outlook for the Market
- Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact
- Market on Growth Path In spite of Volatility in Global PMI
- Eurozone Economic Outlook Favors an Optimistic Outlook for IPC
- Fiscal Cliff Concerns in the US and the Road Ahead
- Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities
- Global Outlook
- Chemical Protection Clothing - The Largest and Fastest Growing Segment
- Thermal and Clean Room Clothing Market
- Mechanical Protection Clothing
- Asia-Pacific - The Focal Point for Growth
- Developed Markets to Register Steady Demand
- North America - The Largest Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - A Complementary Review
- Workplace Accidents Drive Demand for PPE
- Automobile Production Trends Sustain Demand for PPE
- Recovery in Construction Industry Benefits the Market
- Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for IPC Market
- Strong Growth in Mining in Developing Countries: A Key Growth Driver
- Food Processing - A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Industrial Protective Clothing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Ansell Limited (Australia)
- Ansell Protective Solutions AB (Sweden)
- Alexandra PLC (UK)
- Asatex AG (Germany)
- Bennett Safetywear Ltd (UK)
- CWS-boco Supply Chain Management GmbH (Germany)
- The Dow Chemical Company (US)
- Eastern Technologies, Inc. (US)
- E. I. DuPont deNemours and Co (US)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (US)
- ILC Dover (US)
- International Enviroguard, Inc. (US)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US)
- Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)
- Workrite Uniform Co. (US)
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
