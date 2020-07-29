Global Industrial Starch market is expected to reach $170.14 million by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Industrial Starch Market is accounted for $87.93 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $170.14 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Starch Market include Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Royal Cosun, Chr. Hansen A/S, Manildra Group, Karandikars Cashell Private Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, GreenTech Industries Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, EVEREST STARCH (IND) PVT.LTD., Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd., Roquette Frères, Altia Industrial Services, Tereos Group, and Grain Processing Corporation.

The rapid growth of food and food processing applications, several functionalities of starch in various end-users, and growth in demand for convenience food are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the raw material prices and the use of resin glue as an alternative for starch in paper and textile industry are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/industrial-starch-market/request-sample

Starch is a carbohydrate extracted from agricultural raw materials, which finds applications in literally thousands of everyday food and non-food products. Starch is an integral part of adhesive formulations and is used in a wide range of industrial applications. Industrial starch is derived from various natural sources.

Based on the form, the liquid segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the wide use of sweeteners in the liquid form in many applications due to their functionalities such as thickening, bulking, and stabilizing.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/industrial-starch-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of starch, its derivatives, and sweeteners in various applications in emerging Asian markets such as China and India.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/industrial-starch-market

Forms Covered:

Dry

Liquid

Types Covered:

Functions Covered:

Native

Modified Starch

Starch Derivatives and Sweeteners

Thickening

Sizing

Emulsifying

Moisture Retention

Gelling Agent

Film Forming Agents

Coating

Binding

Texturizing

Stabilizing

Product Types Covered:

Sources Covered:

Applications Covered:

Unmodified Starch

Oxidized Starch

Ethylated Starch

Cationic Starch

Acid Modified Starch

Wheat

Rice

Potato

Corn

Cassava

Papermaking

Construction

Packaging

Multiwall Bag

Biofuel and Biomaterial

Liquid Detergents

Corrugating

Mining/ Drilling

Building Materials

Paper Coating

Food & Beverage

Textile

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: Srikant Reddy

Email: sales@strategymrc.com

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-starch-market-is-expected-to-reach-170-14-million-by-2027--301101043.html

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd