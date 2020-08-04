Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Wireless Transmitters estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. General Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$706.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Level Transmitters segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $799.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Industrial Wireless Transmitters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$799.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$795.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Pressure Transmitters Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR



In the global Pressure Transmitters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$512.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$919.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$591.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ascom Holding AG

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Inovonics

Keri Systems, Inc.

OleumTech Corporation

Omega Engineering, Inc.

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

RS Hydro

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens Corporation

Suntor Electronic Co., Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Wireless Transmitter Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: General Purpose (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: General Purpose (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: General Purpose (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Level Transmitters (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Level Transmitters (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Level Transmitters (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Pressure Transmitters (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Pressure Transmitters (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Pressure Transmitters (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Temperature Transmitters (Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Temperature Transmitters (Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Temperature Transmitters (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Flow Transmitters (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Flow Transmitters (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Flow Transmitters (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Tank Gauging Transmitters (Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Tank Gauging Transmitters (Segment) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Tank Gauging Transmitters (Segment) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Segments (Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Other Segments (Segment) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Chemical/Petrochemical (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Chemical/Petrochemical (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chemical/Petrochemical (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Energy and Power (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Energy and Power (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Energy and Power (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 42: United States Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Industrial Wireless Transmitters Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 45: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Industrial Wireless Transmitters:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Wireless Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Industrial Wireless Transmitters

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 68: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Italian Demand for Industrial Wireless Transmitters

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Wireless

Transmitters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Wireless Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 98: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 110: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 112: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 113: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-wireless-transmitters-industry-301105517.html

SOURCE Reportlinker