Global Infant Formula Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2024, Featuring Key Players Nestle Group, Danone, Perrigo Nutritionals and Hero Group

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infant Formula Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The infant formula market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$57.685 billion in 2024 from US$41.886 billion in 2018. The growing female working population is the driving factor for the growth of the market. Changing lifestyles coupled with increasing disposable income is also boosting the growth of the market. However, concerns related to the health of the baby, safety of the formula, and physician's advice to give only breast milk to infants are restraining the market growth. Moreover, concerns related to the growing population and increasing awareness programs from world health organizations and others to lower the global birth rate are also likely to hamper the growth of the infant formula market. Geographically, the North America region is expected to have a significant market share owing to the presence of key players, high disposable income, and high working women population in the region. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at a rapid pace on account of the growing female working population in the region.



This study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report analyzes key opportunity regional markets, and the current technology penetration through lifecycle analysis. The report also analyzes the market through comprehensive market segmentation by formula type, form, distribution channel, and geography.



The infant formula market segmented based on formula type, form, distribution channel, and geography. By formula type, the market has been segmented into cow's milk protein-based, soy-based, and protein hydrolysate. By form, the market has been segmented into powdered, concentrated liquid, and ready-to-use. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online.



Regional analysis has been provided with detailed analysis and forecast for the period 2018 to 2024. The global market has been broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The report also analyzes 15 countries across these regions with thorough analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers.



Major players in the infant formula market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the infant formula market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. INFANT FORMULA MARKET BY FORMULA TYPE

5.1. Cow's Milk Protein-Based

5.2. Soy-Based

5.3. Protein Hydrolysate



6. INFANT FORMULA MARKET BY FORM

6.1. Powdered

6.2. Concentrated Liquid

6.3. Ready-to-Use



7. INFANT FORMULA MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Offline

7.2. Online



8. INFANT FORMULA MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.2. South America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Market Positioning Matrix and Ranking

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Abbott Laboratories

10.2. Nestle Group

10.3. DANALAC

10.4. Danone

10.5. AUSNUTRIA

10.6. Perrigo Nutritionals

10.7. Bubs Organic, LLC

10.8. Hero Group

10.9. Geo-Poland sp. z o.o.

10.10. Juniper Naturals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3i1q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-infant-formula-market-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2024-featuring-key-players-nestle-group-danone-perrigo-nutritionals-and-hero-group-301070966.html

SOURCE Research and Markets