Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry
Infectious Disease Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Assays, Kits, & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.5 Billion by the year 2025, Assays, Kits, & Reagents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$227.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$185.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Assays, Kits, & Reagents will reach a market size of US$511.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; DiaSorin SpA; Luminex Corporation; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; Quidel Corporation; Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG; Siemens AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
