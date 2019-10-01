Global Inflatable Boat Market Report 2019: $2.3 Bn Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2013-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inflatable Boat Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The inflatable boat is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the inflatable boat market looks promising with opportunities in leisure, defense, and other end-use industry. The major drivers of growth for this market are rising spending on recreation and leisure activities and increasing deployment of inflatable boats in maritime security.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the inflatable boat industry, include increasing demand for synthetic material to reduce wood in the manufacturing of boat deck and increasing usage of eco-friendly material in boat manufacturing.



The soft inflatable boat is expected to be the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of low cost, very light weight, and easy to transport.



Within this market, inflatable boats for leisure application is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing middle-class population and increasing participation in recreational boating.



The Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume due to economic expansion and increasing tourist attraction toward water leisure. North America is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising spending on recreational activities and increasing water sports events.



Some of the inflatable boat industry companies profiled in this report include Zodiac Milpro, Woosung I.B, Brig Rigid Intelligent, AB Inflatable, William Jet Tender, Hifei Inflatable Boat, Highfeild Boat, Achilles Inflatable Boat, and others.



Some of the features of Inflatable Boat Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Inflatable boat market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Units) shipment.

Inflatable boat market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Units) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: Inflatable boat market size by various applications such as floor type, boat type, end-use type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Inflatable boat market size by various applications such as floor type, boat type, end-use type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Inflatable boat market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Inflatable boat market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of the inflatable boat in the inflatable boat market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of the inflatable boat in the inflatable boat market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of inflatable boat in the inflatable boat market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of inflatable boat in the inflatable boat market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

