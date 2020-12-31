|
31.12.2020 16:00:00
Global Influenza Vaccine Production and Distribution Market Report 2020:Impact of COVID-19, Vaccine Makeup, Vaccine Effectiveness, and Reimbursement
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Influenza Vaccine Production and Distribution Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2020-2021 flu season will be the first full influenza season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, creating concerns of potential coinfections and overwhelmed hospitals. The 2020 HIDA Influenza Vaccine Production & Distribution Market Report provides insights into the upcoming flu season including the impact of COVID-19, vaccine makeup, vaccine effectiveness, and reimbursement. Insights include:
- COVID-19 spurs production of approximately 15% more flu vaccine doses
- Flu vaccination prevented 105,000 hospitalizations and 6,300 deaths in 2019-2020
- 52% of Americans received a vaccine last season; experts this year target a 70% vaccination rate
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- First Full Season Of Influenza With COVID-19 Creates Uncertainty
- Early Reports From Southern Hemisphere May Indicate Weakened Flu Season
- Manufacturers Producing 194-198 Million Vaccine Doses For 2020-2021
- 2020-2021 Flu Season New/Updated Vaccines
- U.S. Influenza Vaccines 2020-21 Season
- Flu Vaccine Locations Expected To Shift Under COVID-19
- Influenza Vaccine For Children Hit 10-Year High in 2018-2019
- ED Visits And Mortality Among Influenza And COVID-19 Like Illnesses
- Children Account For Highest Percentage Of Outpatient Visits
- Vaccine Effectiveness In 2019-2020 Was 39%
- U.S. Government Contracts With Industry To Produce Vaccine Supplies
- Reimbursement Rates For Influenza Vaccine
- Testing Methods For Influenza
- Distributors Play Large Role In Vaccine Delivery
- Flu Vaccines Prevent Hospitalizations And Death
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq352r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-influenza-vaccine-production-and-distribution-market-report-2020impact-of-covid-19-vaccine-makeup-vaccine-effectiveness-and-reimbursement-301199650.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX lässt 2020 mit leichten Gewinnen hinter sich -- DAX beendet letzten Handelstag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.