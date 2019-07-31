Global Injectable Packaging and Component Market 2019-2023 - Introduction of New Products, Growth of Generics, Rise in Biologics and Biosimilars

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Injectable Packaging and Component Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Injectable Packaging and Component Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the global injectable packaging market with a description of market size and growth. The analysis includes market by value and market share by segments. A brief segment analysis with their actual and forecasted value is also provided in the report.

Packaging can be defined as all those activities associated with designing, assessing, and creating the container for a product. The main purpose of packaging any product is to protect it from any physical damage and its reaction with the external environment. The primary advantages of packaging include protection, identification, information against the physical damage, and interruption of undesirable components of the environment.



Pharmaceutical packaging is a cost-effective means of presentation, identification protection, information, compliance, and product stability. As pharmaceutical products are more prone to environmental factors, hence they are packaged into three stages: the primary packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging. Every packaging has its own importance in the pharmaceutical packaging line. Pharmaceutical packaging can be segregated into two: injectable drug packaging and non-injectable drug packaging.



Injectable drugs are more complex than non-injectable drugs and can easily interfere with environmental factors. Therefore, any container that comes in contact with the active ingredient must be proved to not impact the drug in any way. Packaging of injectable drugs should be done in such a way that its components should not interfere with outside environmental factors. Injectable packaging and components products include ampules, vials, cartridges & prefilled syringe, seals, etc.



The global injectable packaging and components market has increased over the years and is expected to grow in the next four years i.e. 2019 to 2023, particularly due to rising drug consumption. The global injectable packaging and components market is supported by various growth drivers such as merging middle class in developing economies, the rising share of injectables in drug pipeline, increase in cancer incidence, etc. Yet the stringent rules and regulations associated with drug packaging are obstructing the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the market dynamics that are and will be accountable for the growth of the industry. Growth of the global injectable packaging and components market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Ypsomed Group, and Datwyler Holding Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global injectable packaging and component market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies.



