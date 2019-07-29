Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Marketplace Report 2019-2024: AIoT Embedded IWMS Solution Market will Reach $2.8B Globally by 2024

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Marketplace: IWMS Platforms, Software, and Solutions Market Outlook and Forecasts 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) software represents a combination of five separate modules (1) Property Management, (2) Facility and Space Management, (3) Maintenance Management, (4) Sustainability and Energy Management, and (5) Technology Management.

Each software module addresses specific functions powered by Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D Visualization, and Data Analytics. IWMS solutions as a whole typically include software as well as related services such as network and system integration, professional services, predictive analysis, and more.

With IWMS solutions, enterprise organizations are able to optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, technology deployment, building and infrastructure efficiency, and overall workplace productivity to gain substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX. Integration of IoT and AI is accelerating the transformation from software-driven to service-centered automation with the added benefit of generating positive return on assets for enterprise.

Deployment of IWMS solutions is anticipated to provide the following benefits for the typical enterprise:

Improve energy consumption by 10%

Improve facility usage efficiency by 42%

Reduce facility maintenance costs by 14%

Improve work space management by up to 40%

Reduce enterprise asset lifecycle costs by up to 30%

The report sees the confluence of AI and IoT (AIoT) having a particularly large positive impact on the IWMS solutions market. AIoT will make IWMS solutions more effective and efficient as well as ease the transition towards a less human-intensive workforce. The smart workplace will leverage AIoT for both autonomous decision making as well as collaborative human-machine oriented cognitive computing approaches. This will manifest in an AIoT embedded IWMS solution market that will reach $2.8B globally by 2024.



This report provides a multi-dimensional view of the IWMS market including analysis of software solutions and service providers, evaluation of key technologies, assessment of current market trends, and outlook for future business opportunities.



The report also provides detailed quantitative analysis and forecasts including:

Global and Regional market forecasts for 2019 to 2024

AI and IoT embedded solutions market analysis and forecasts

Qualitative analysis of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Analysis and forecasts by industry vertical, software and service type

Report Findings:

AIoT embedded IWMS solution market will reach $2.8B globally by 2024

globally by 2024 The aggregate global IWMS market will exceed $11.5B by 2024, led by NA

by 2024, led by NA On-premise North America solutions will surpass $2.4B by 2024 (22.9% CAGR)

solutions will surpass by 2024 (22.9% CAGR) More than 80% of IWMS software will have AI embedded capabilities by 2023

Up to 55% of the IWMS software market will be driven by IoT industry by 2024

Report Benefits:

IWMS market forecasts 2019 - 2024

Analysis of IWMS software and service providers

Analysis of IWMS value chain, use cases, applications and services

Identify IWMS deployment and functionality benefits for enterprise

Identify the competitive landscape for IWMS vendors

Identify market challenges and opportunities for IWMS software and solutions

Target Audience:

Smart device providers

Integration service providers

Workplace solution providers

IoT app and service providers

Facility management providers

Building management companies

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1 Introduction

1.1 Integrated Workplace Management System

1.2 IWMS Software Module

1.3 IWMS Software Functionality

1.4 Enterprise Benefits

1.5 IWMS Market Drivers and Challenges

1.6 Software Driven Automation

1.7 Robotic Automation Solution

1.8 Cloud Computing

1.9 Building Information Management

1.10 Artificial Intelligence Technology

1.11 Internet of Things and Data Analytics

1.12 Work Space Augmentation

1.13 Collaborative Workforce Management

1.14 Building Transformation Management

1.15 IWMS Connectivity Protocol



2 IWMS Market and Solution Analysis

2.1 IWMS Market Evolution

2.2 IWMS Product Matrix

2.2.1 Property Management Software

2.2.2 Facility and Space Management Software

2.2.3 Maintenance Management Software

2.2.4 Technology Management Software

2.2.5 Sustainability and Energy Management

2.3 CMMS vs. EAM

2.4 IWMS Functionality Checklist

2.4.1 Capital Project Management

2.4.2 Property Management

2.4.3 Facility and Space Management

2.4.4 Maintenance Management

2.4.5 Sustainability and Energy Management

2.4.6 Cross-Functional Capabilities

2.5 IWMS Life Cycle Cost and Saving Analysis

2.5.1 Cost Analysis Components

2.5.2 Cost Analysis Metrics

2.5.3 Cost Analysis Structure

2.5.4 Cost Savings Structure

2.6 IWMS Pricing Model Analysis

2.6.1 SaaS Deployment Cost



3 IWMS Application and Competition Analysis

3.1 IWMS Use Case Scenario

3.2 IWMS Deployment Analysis

3.2.1 Cloud Deployment

3.2.2 On Premise Deployment

3.3 SaaS vs. Cloud Computing

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 IWMS Vendor Leadership Matrix

3.6 IWMS Vendor Ecosystem

3.7 IWMS Technology Direction

3.8 Smart Workplace Technology



4 Future of IWMS in Smart Buildings and Workplaces



5 IWMS Ecosystem and Company Analysis

5.1 IBM Corporation

5.2 Oracle Corporation

5.3 Trimble Inc.

5.4 Planon Corporation

5.5 Accruent LLC

5.6 Archibus Inc.

5.7 NJW Limited

5.8 Indus Systems Inc.

5.9 FM:Systems Inc.

5.10 iOFFICE Corporation

5.11 Siemens AG

5.12 Crestron Electronics

5.13 Honeywell International

5.14 Schneider Electric

5.15 ATOSS Software AG

5.16 Kronos Incorporated

5.17 Reflexis Systems Inc.

5.18 CONDECO

5.19 WRLD3D

5.20 CBRE

5.21 DXC Technology

5.22 Business Integration Group

5.23 SAP

5.24 MCS Solutions

5.25 MRI Software LLC

5.26 FSI (FM Solutions) Limited

5.27 MPulse Software Inc.

5.28 FacilityONE Technologies LLC

5.29 OfficeSpace Software Inc.

5.30 Visual Lease

5.31 SSG Insight Ltd.

5.32 AwareManager

5.33 Dude Solutions Inc.

5.34 Loc8.com

5.35 Entronix Energy Management

5.36 Wattics Ltd.

5.37 DEXMA Energy Management

5.38 CAFM Explorer

5.39 KeyTech Security Solution

5.40 Trackplan Software ltd.

5.41 Corrigo Incorporated

5.42 ProLease Software



6 IWMS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

6.1 Integrated Workplace Management 2019 - 2024

6.2 Integrated Workplace Management System by Type 2019 - 2024

6.3 Integrated Workplace Management System Business Model 2019 - 2024

6.4 Integrated Workplace Management System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.5 Integrated Property Management 2019 - 2024

6.6 Integrated Maintenance Management 2019 - 2024

6.7 Integrated Facilities and Space Management 2019 - 2024

6.8 Integrated Sustainability and Energy Management 2019 - 2024

6.9 Integrated Technology Management 2019 - 2024

6.10 Integrated Workplace Management System by Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.11 Integrated Workplace Management System Cloud Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.12 Integrated Workplace Management System Professional Services 2019 - 2024

6.13 Integrated Workplace Management System by Enterprise 2019 - 202

6.14 Integrated Workplace Management System by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

6.15 Integrated Workplace Management System by Building Type 2019 - 2024

6.16 Integrated Workplace Management System by Construction Type 2019 - 2024

6.17 Integrated Workplace Management System by Region 2019 - 2024

6.18 Integrated Workplace Management System by AI Software 2019 - 2024

6.19 Integrated Workplace Management System by IoT Sector 2019 - 2024

6.20 IoT Functionality in Integrated Workplace Management System 2019 - 2024

6.21 AIoT in Integrated Workplace Management System by Solution 2019 - 2024

6.22 Integrated Workplace Management System by Connectivity Protocol 2019 - 2024

6.23 IWMS Regional Markets 2019 - 2024



7.0 IWMS Market Analysis Summary and Recommendations



