Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market Outlook 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Vending Machines - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intelligent Vending Machines is accounted for $9.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $39.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Increased government regulations, increased user interactivity, adoption of computing technology are the factors driving the market growth. However, regulations regarding the sale of junk food and tobacco products hinder the growth of this market.

A vending machine is a device that administers things that are put away inside it in return of the embedded coins or tokens. An intelligent vending machine is a developed vending machine that apportions things as well as, draws in customers with the help of touch-screen controls, video, audio, scent, gesture-based interaction, and cashless installment. Commonly, a keen intelligent vending machine dispenses items such as packaged food, beverages, and tobacco products.

Based on the application, the retail sector is significantly growing due to the increasing transformation of these outlets to the mechanized stores. Retail store owners are incorporating such advanced technologies to provide sophisticated solutions to their customers, which will save the time that they spend in queues.

By geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. Retail outlets in the U.S. also, Canada have been seeing quick adoption of these system over a few application regions including supermarkets, retail stores, malls, etc. Mechanical movements and advancements in this framework help in automating the business shapes in their application areas. Moreover, initiatives and the interest for improved customer experience will drive the region market development.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Salty and Savory Snacks

5.3 Beverages

5.4 Commodity

5.5 Hot Drinks

5.6 Packaged Drinks

5.7 Food

5.8 Bakery Products

5.9 Confectionery Products

5.10 Tobacco

5.11 Other Products



6 Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Telemetry Systems

6.3 Voice Recognition

6.4 Cashless Systems



7 Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Transport

7.3 Quick Service Restaurants

7.4 School/ Institutions

7.5 Manufacturing Facilities

7.6 Retail Sites

7.7 Shopping Malls

7.8 Offices

7.9 Airport

7.10 Railway Station

7.11 Hospitals

7.12 Business Center

7.13 Fast Food Restaurant

7.14 Hotels

7.15 Other Applications



8 Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Azkoyen Group

10.2 N&W Global Vending S.p.A.

10.3 Crane Co.

10.4 Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

10.5 Seaga

10.6 Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A

10.7 Royal Vendors

10.8 Jofemar

10.9 FAS International S.p.A

10.10 Sanden Corp

10.11 Rhea Vendors Group



