Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size was Valued at USD 164 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 38.62% by 2025 | Valuates Reports

GLOBAL IOT MARKET ANALYSIS

There are already tens of billions of these IoT connected devices around the world and this number is expected to increase as the IoT market continues to expand.

The introduction and evolution of IPv6 along with high-speed internet connectivity is predicted to drive the organizations demand for connected technologies.

Such technologies exchange data and information to give consumers added convenience, and even allow users to automate basic processes. This emergence of automation technology in various sectors, including manufacturing, has led to increased adoption of IoT and has created a huge growth potential.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE IOT MARKET SHARE

Rapid adoption of cloud-based IT solutions is a key driver of Internet of Things (IoT) growth during the forecast period.

Rising implementation of edge and fog computing favors adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) by providing enhanced data management and analysis functionality across varied application areas.

With the emergence of big data analytics and the need to manage large quantities of data generated by internet-enabled devices, the data management IoT solution is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue.

REGION WISE MARKET GROWTH ANALYSIS

Throughout advanced economies, IoT applications are becoming ever more widespread. According to the IoT market report:

North America is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period with the presence of major market leaders.

is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period with the presence of major market leaders. European Union funding in Europe and Chinese government in Asia play a major role in improving the IoT's market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period due to the increasing influx of technology companies in the region coupled with increasing IoT technology investment.

SEGMENTS IN IoT MARKET BASED ON TYPE

Perception Technology

The layer of perception is the lowest layer on conventional IoT architecture. The main responsibility of this layer is to collect and transform useful information/data from things or the environment into a digital setup.

Network Technology

Network layer represents an abstraction layer of an entity. The abstraction layer of the object serves as a network layer between the management of the service and the layer of the object.

Application Technology

This layer provides customized services based on relevant user needs. The main responsibility of this layer is to link the gap between the users and the applications. The IoT layer brings the industry together to achieve high-level smart application-type solutions such as disaster control, health monitoring, transposition, wealth, medical and ecological climate, and managed global management applicable to all smart based applications.

IoT Market Segment By Application

Artificial Intelligence

Connectivity

Networking

Sensing/Sensors

Databases.

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES OF GLOBAL IOT MARKET REPORT ARE

To study and forecast the market size of IoT in the global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

