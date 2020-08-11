|
Global Irrigation Automation Market Analysis 2020: Profiles of Key Players Valmont Industries Inc, Nelson Irrigation, The Toro Company, Ranch Systems, Hydropoint Data Systems and Growlink
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Irrigation Automation - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Irrigation Automation market accounted for $1.97 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are need for water conservation and increased mechanization in agriculture. However, lack of technical knowledge is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Irrigation automation is the use of advanced devices to operate irrigation structures more efficiently thereby providing benefits to farmers. It is being widely adopted owing to its advantages.
By irrigation type, the drip irrigation segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is widely adopted because of its higher efficiency. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increased awareness among farmers and the supportive government initiatives.
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Valmont Industries Inc
13.2 Nelson Irrigation
13.3 The Toro Company
13.4 Ranch Systems
13.5 Hydropoint Data Systems
13.6 Rain Bird
13.7 Lindsay Corporation
13.8 Calsense
13.9 Jain Irrigation Systems
13.10 Hunter Industries
13.11 Netafim
13.12 Weathermatic
13.13 Rubicon Water
13.14 Galcon
13.15 Growlink
