Global Krill Oil Market Forecasts 2019-2024

The krill oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.33% to reach a market size of US$580.716 million in 2024, from US$274.045 million in 2018.

The growing demand for dietary supplements and functional foods is emanating the demand for the growth of the global krill oil market. Also, the health benefits of krill oil including prevention of heart diseases, high level of blood fats, high cholesterol and premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and painful menstrual cramps among others will drive the market growth in the forecast period and beyond.



However, the high cost of krill oil might hamper the market growth as the customers would go for other options such as nutraceuticals and dietary supplements which are easily available and are affordable too.



The major players profiled in the Krill Oil market include AKER BIOMARINE, Enzymotec Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., MediTrim (Allinon Pharma Pte Ltd.), NORWAY OMEGA LTD., NutriStart Vitamin Company, NOW Health Group, Inc., AMRAP Nutrition LLC, and RIMFROST (Olympic Group).



Drivers

Budding trend towards health-conscious diets

Growing investments towards pet healthcare and diet

Restraints



Decline in krill population

Availability of substitutes

Industry Update



In May 2019 , Nuwellix, a brand under Del Mar Naturals, announced their new all natural product Krill Oil, with Omega 3 EPA, DHA, and Astaxanthin, and is available for purchase on the Amazon Store.

